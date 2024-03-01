Turnbull can double earnings to $4 million as part of contract with Philadelphia Phillies

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Right-hander Spencer Turnbull can earn $2 million in performance bonuses for starts and innings as part of his $2 million, one-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. Turnbull would get $200,000 each for 12 starts and each additional two through 20. He also would earn $200,000 for 40 innings and each additional 20 through 120. Turnbull was 1-4 with a 7.26 ERA in seven starts for Detroit last year. The 31-year-old had Tommy John surgery on July 29, 2021, and returned to a major league mound last April 1. He didn’t pitch after May 6 because of neck discomfort.

