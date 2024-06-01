Turley hits grand slam in front of record crowd to help host Oregon State beat Tulane 10-4

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Gavin Turley hit his fifth grand slam of the season and host Oregon State beat Tulane 10-4 on Friday night in front of a record crowd at the Corvallis Regional. Oregon State (43-14) will play UC Irvine (44-12) in the winners’ bracket game. Tulane (35-25) faces Nichols (38-21) in an elimination game. Turley’s home run in the fifth gave the Beavers a 6-3 lead. Turley hit the first pitch he saw from Tulane starter Chandler Welch over the left field fence. The 4,278 in attendance marked a Goss Stadium single-game high, surpassing the 4,275 against UCLA on May 21, 2022.

