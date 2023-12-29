Turkish Super Cup final in Riyadh canceled over jersey dispute with Saudi officials

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish media reports say the Turkish Super Cup final between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray in Riyadh has been canceled due to a dispute with Saudi Arabian authorities over players’ jerseys. HaberTurk television and other media have reported that organizers prevented the players from wearing T-shirts pictured with modern Turkey’s founder in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic. The players left Riyadh’s Al-Awwal Park Stadium and are returning home. A joint statement by the Turkish Football Federation and the Istanbul clubs say the final “was postponed to a later date” and cited “organizational disruptions.” Spain and Italy are set to stage their Super Cups in Saudi Arabia in January.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.