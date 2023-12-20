Turkish league game suspended after team pulls players off field to protest referee decision

By The Associated Press
Istanbulspor players leave the field after their president Ecmel Faik Sarialioglu, called them off the pitch in protest of not getting penalty against Trabzonspor, during a Turkish Super Lig soccer match in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. (Serkan Hacioglu/Dia Images via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Serkan Hacioglu]

ISTANBUL (AP) — The president of a Turkish soccer team ordered his players to leave the field in protest of an officiating decision during a game just over a week after a referee was punched in the face. Halil Umut Meler had been attacked on the pitch last Monday. The top-flight Super Lig returned Tuesday after the Turkish Football Federation lifted its suspension of all games and this time was in the spotlight for a match between Istanbulspor and Trabzonspor. The state-run Anadolu Agency reported that the Istanbulspor president ordered his players off in the 73rd minute. He was upset that the referee did not call a penalty.

