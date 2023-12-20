Turkish league game suspended after team pulls players off field to protest referee decision

ISTANBUL (AP) — The president of a Turkish soccer team ordered his players to leave the field in protest of an officiating decision during a game just over a week after a referee was punched in the face. Halil Umut Meler had been attacked on the pitch last Monday. The top-flight Super Lig returned Tuesday after the Turkish Football Federation lifted its suspension of all games and this time was in the spotlight for a match between Istanbulspor and Trabzonspor. The state-run Anadolu Agency reported that the Istanbulspor president ordered his players off in the 73rd minute. He was upset that the referee did not call a penalty.

