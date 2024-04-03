Turkish club Trabzonspor ordered to play 6 games behind closed doors after fan invasion

ANKARA (AP) — Top-tier Trabzonspor has been ordered to play six games without fans as punishment by the Turkish Soccer Federation for violent clashes on the field after a Superlig game against Fenerbahce. The federation also fined Trabzonspor more than 3 million Turkish lira ($94,000) on Wednesday. Turkish police detained 12 people on March 17 after the on-field incidents. Trabzonspor fans charged onto the pitch after the final whistle as Fenerbahce celebrated its 3-2 win in the Black Sea coastal city of Trabzon. Some Fenerbahce players hit back at home fans who kicked or punched them and video of the clashes went viral. Two Fenerbahce players, Can Egribayat and Jayden Quinn Oosterwolde, were banned for one match.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.