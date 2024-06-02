Turkish club Fenerbahce announces Jose Mourinho as its new coach

ISTANBUL (AP) — Former Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho will be unveiled as the new coach of Fenerbahce soccer club, the club said. Following days of strong indications that Mourinho was to take charge of the Istanbul club, it said in a post on social media platform X early Sunday the Portuguese manager was to attend a ceremony at its Sukru Saracoglu ground. On Saturday night Fenerbahce had posted a video message from Mourinho, 61, in which he told Fenerbahce fans he would “see you tomorrow in Kadikoy and let’s start our journey together.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.