Turkey turns to quest for hosting soccer’s Euros after Champions League final

GENEVA (AP) — Turkey’s quest to host the men’s European Championship is one of the great unfulfilled goals in world soccer. A sign of its intent to win hosting rights for Euros 2028 or 2032 came at the Champions League final in Istanbul on Saturday. Turkey’s newly re-elected and soccer-loving state President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sat next to UEFA leader Aleksander Čeferin and mixed with the voters who will choose the hosts on Oct. 10. Turkey is up against a joint bid from Britain and Ireland to host Euro 2028. A more likely target is getting Euro 2032 in a duel with Italy.

