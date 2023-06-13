Turkey turns to quest for hosting soccer’s Euros after Champions League final

By GRAHAM DUNBAR The Associated Press
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center, listens to UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, while attending the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Francisco Seco]

GENEVA (AP) — Turkey’s quest to host the men’s European Championship is one of the great unfulfilled goals in world soccer. A sign of its intent to win hosting rights for Euros 2028 or 2032 came at the Champions League final in Istanbul on Saturday. Turkey’s newly re-elected and soccer-loving state President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sat next to UEFA leader Aleksander Čeferin and mixed with the voters who will choose the hosts on Oct. 10. Turkey is up against a joint bid from Britain and Ireland to host Euro 2028. A more likely target is getting Euro 2032 in a duel with Italy.

