Turkey supporters make controversial hand gesture on way to stadium for Euro 2024 match

BERLIN (AP) — Turkish soccer supporters making their way team’s European Championship quarterfinal against the Netherlands have been making the same nationalistic hand-gesture that saw a Turkey played banned from playing in the match. Berlin police say on the social network X that the gesture was “massively shown” by the fans and that they had therefore stopped their march and asked them to stop making it. The fans were making a gesture that is used by Turkish nationalists and associated with the Turkish ultra-nationalist organization widely known as the Gray Wolves. Turkey defender Merih Demiral was banned for two games by UEFA on Friday for making the gesture after scoring against Austria. The incident has led to a diplomatic row between Turkey and host nation Germany.

