Turkey reaches Euro 2024 knockout round and eliminates Czech Republic in 2-1 win

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Cenk Tosun has scored in stoppage time to send Turkey into the knockout stage of the European Championship with a 2-1 win over 10-man Czech Republic. Czech captain Tomas Soucek equalized in the 66th minute to cancel Hakan Calhanoglu’s opening goal, but it wasn’t enough to keep his team in the tournament. The Czechs had midfielder Antonin Barak sent off in the 20th minute for two bookable fouls. The Czech Republic finished bottom of Group F. Turkey finished runner-up to group winner Portugal with six points.

