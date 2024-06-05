Turkey defender Ozan Kabak out of Euro 2024 after tearing knee ligament against Italy

BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) — Turkey defender Ozan Kabak will miss the European Championship after tearing a cruciate ligament in his right knee in a friendly against Italy. Kabak was injured after challenging Italy forward Mateo Retegui for the ball shortly before halftime in the friendly, which finished 0-0. The Turkish Football Association has confirmed Kabak is out of its Euro 2024 squad and didn’t name a replacement on Wednesday. The 24-year-old former Liverpool defender plays in the Bundesliga for Hoffenheim. The club says he will spend “many months” in recovery.

