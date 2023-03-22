Tunsil looks to lead Texans after signing 3-year extension

By KRISTIE RIEKEN The Associated Press
FILE -Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (78) is introduced before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Houston. Laremy Tunsil signed a three-year $75 million extension that makes him the highest-paid left tackle in the NFL and will keep him in Houston through the 2026 season, Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David J. Phillip]

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans don’t yet know who their quarterback will be next season and beyond. But whoever it is will be well protected with left tackle Laremy Tunsil signing a three-year $75 million extension that makes him the highest-paid left tackle in the NFL and will keep him in Houston through the 2026 season. Tunsil was entering the final year of a three-year $66 million contract extension he signed in 2020.

