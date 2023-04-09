Tunisia’s Jabeur wins WTA Charleston rematch over Bencic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur has won the championship rematch with last year’s winner Belinda Bencic at the Charleston Open. The second-seeded Jabeur won in straight sets for her third career WTA title and first in the United States. Jabeur trailed 5-3 in the opening set before winning in a tiebreaker. The rally included a between-the-legs return to get to 5-all. Jabeur broke Bencic’s serve three times in the second set to gain a bit of revenge after Bencic beat her here in three sets at the season’s opening clay-court event.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.