Tune throws for 435 yards, 4 TDs; Houston beats ECU 42-3

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Clayton Tune completed 32 of 44 passes for 435 yards and four touchdowns — two to Matthew Golden — and Houston scored the first 28 points as the Cougars beat East Carolina 42-3 on Saturday.

Nathaniel Dell caught nine passes for 176 yards and his 12-yard touchdown reception opened the scoring less than 5 minutes into the game. Tune hit Christian Trahan for a 9-yard TD in the second quarter and Brandon Campbell’s 5-yard touchdown run — which capped a nine-play, 92-yard drive — gave Houston (6-4, 4-2 American Athletic Conference) a 21-0 halftime lead.

Golden, who finished with eight receptions for 127 yards, caught two 26-yard touchdown throws from Tune in the third quarter. Later, a 14-play, 73-yard drive that took nearly 8 minutes off the clock culminated when Ta’Zhawn Henry scored on a 3-yard run that made it 42-3 with 6:11 to play.

Keaton Mitchell had 129 yards rushing on 14 carries for East Carolina (6-4, 3-3).

