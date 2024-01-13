Tumultuous week leaves Washington trying to rebuild after title game loss, coach departure

SEATTLE (AP) — In five days, Washington went from the precipice of its first national title in more than three decades to a program in shambles. The Huskies lost the championship game to Michigan. It’s head coach left to take the job at Alabama replacing Nick Saban. And it’s roster is likely to be decimated with many headed to the NFL draft and others likely bound for the transfer portal. What could be viewed as a devastating week for Washington came to a conclusion when Kalen DeBoer left the school to take the head job at Alabama. DeBoer left behind a program facing an uncertain future and major challenges headed to the Big Ten next season.

