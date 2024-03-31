Tumbling Bryce: Harper gives Phillies scare with crash landing in photo well

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper’s chase for a baseball into foul territory turned into fall territory when the Phillies first baseman took a ferocious spill into a photographer’s well. Harper popped out fine. He’s just a banged-up a bit. Harper is in his first full season playing first base after reconstructive elbow surgery ahead of last season forced him to move from right field. Atlanta’s Austin Riley popped a foul ball of Phillies starter Aaron Nola in the first inning that Harper chased down. He cartwheeled over a short railing and plopped into the photographer’s station. Harper lost his hat as a couple of TV camermen helped up Harper. Harper walked over the rail to a standing ovation and remained in the game.

