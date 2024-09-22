Tulsa pulls out 23-20 win over Louisiana Tech in strange overtime on Morgan’s third field goal

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Denied what appeared at first to be a game-winning fumble return in overtime, Tulsa got a 34-yard field goal to beat Louisiana Tech 23-20 on Saturday night. Myles Jackson hit Louisiana Tech quarterback Evan Bullock from behind on the opening possession of overtime and defensive end Owen Ostroski picked up the ball and lumbered 64 yards before he was caught by Donerio Davenport at the 1, Ostroski’s forearm hitting the pylon before the ball crossed the goal line. Instead, Tulsa lined up at the Louisiana Tech 25 and four plays later Morgan kicked the game-winner.

