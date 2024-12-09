Tulsa hires East Tennessee State’s Tre Lamb as football coach

Tulsa hired East Tennessee State coach Tre Lamb on Sunday to take over the Golden Hurricane football program. The 35-year-old Lamp replaces replaces Kevin Wilson, who was fired with a game left in Tulsa’s 3-9 season. Wilson was 7-16 in two seasons, going 3-12 in the American Athletic Conference. Lamb was 7-5 in his lone season as head coach at East Tennessee State, the former quarterback’s alma mater. Before his season at East Tennessee State, Lamb spent four seasons as head coach at Gardner-Webb. He led Gardner-Webb to two Big South Conference titles and made back-to-back FCS playoff appearances, including the school’s first FCS playoff victory. Lamb also was offensive coordinator at Tennessee Tech and quarterbacks coach at Mercer.

