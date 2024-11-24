Tulsa fires coach Kevin Wilson a day after blowout loss to South Florida

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tulsa has fired football coach Kevin Wilson. The team announced Sunday that wide receivers coach Ryan Switzer will be the interim coach for the remainder of the season. The Golden Hurricane lost to South Florida 63-30 on Saturday, dropping their record to 3-8. Wilson concludes his two-year tenure with a 7-16 record, including 3-12 in American Athletic Conference play. Wilson spent six years as Indiana’s head coach, going 26-47 from 2011 to 2016. He then joined Urban Meyer’s staff at Ohio State and stayed on under Meyer’s successor, Ryan Day, before taking over at Tulsa.

