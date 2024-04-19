Tulsa athletic director Rick Dickson announces retirement

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tulsa athletic director Rick Dickson has announced his retirement. Dickson is a Tulsa native who previously served as athletic director at the school from 1990-94. He returned to his alma mater in September 2020 on an interim basis to help the department through the COVID-19 pandemic. He then decided to stay on, agreeing in August 2021 to a three-year contract. Overall, Dickson spent 32 years as a collegiate athletic director. In between his stints at Tulsa, he was the AD at Washington State and Tulane.

