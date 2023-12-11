Tulane welcomes Jon Sumrall, an ex-Green Wave assistant, ‘back home’ as head coach

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Newly hired Tulane coach Jon Sumrall says it feels “surreal” to be back in New Orleans and with the Green Wave after a decade away. Sumrall was a Tulane assistant from 2012 to 2014 and says his formal introduction on Monday often felt like a reunion because of how many people he knew from his previous stint. Sumrall won 23 games and two conference titles the past two seasons at Troy. He says he now expects Tulane to vie for a spot in the expanded College Football Playoff in coming seasons. Tulane also has won 23 games during the past two seasons under previous coach Willie Fritz. Houston hired Fritz away on Dec. 3.

