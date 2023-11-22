Tulane taps Northern Iowa AD David Harris to take over Green Wave athletics

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Northern Iowa Athletic Director David Harris has been hired to take over Tulane’s athletic department. Tulane president Michael A. Fitts announced the hiring on Tuesday. Harris is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native and was named Athletics Director of the Year by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics in 2021. He’ll officially take over in January and fills an opening created when Troy Dannen left to become Washington’s AD in early October. Harris has been athletic director at UNI since 2016. At Tulane he’ll take over campaigns to build several new athletic facilities, including a multipurpose indoor practice field and new tennis courts.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.