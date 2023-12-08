Tulane selects Troy’s Jon Sumrall as its next coach

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tulane has decided to fill its coaching vacancy with Troy’s Jon Sumrall. He is replacing Willie Fritz, who left Tulane after eight seasons to take over at Houston. The 41-year-old Sumrall has gone 23-4 at Troy the past two seasons, winning back-to-back Sun Belt Conference championships. Now he’ll take over a Green Wave program that also won 23 games during the past two seasons and is currently ranked 23rd in the AP Top 25. Tulane next plays Virginia Tech in the Military Bowl on Dec. 27.

