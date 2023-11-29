Tulane QB Michael Pratt named AAC offensive player of the year and Willie Fritz repeats as top coach

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Tulane four-year starting quarterback Michael Pratt has been named offensive player of the year in the American Athletic Conference, and the Green Wave’s Willie Fritz has been named the top coach for the second consecutive season. The league’s 14 coaches vote on the awards revealed Wednesday. They chose UTSA linebacker Trey Moore as defensive player of the year and tabbed Florida Atlantic wide receiver and return specialist LaJohntay Wester as the top special teams player. The 17th-ranked and 11-1 Green Wave host SMU for the AAC championship game Saturday. Tulane was the AAC champion last year, and the team beat Southern Cal in the Cotton Bowl.

