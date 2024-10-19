Tulane defense comes up big in 24-10 win over Rice; Green Wave remain unbeaten in AAC

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Makhi Hughes ran for 140 yards and a touchdown, and Tulane forced four turnovers and beat Rice 24-10 to remain undefeated in the American Athletic Conference. Hughes scored from the 1-yard line to cap a 70-yard drive that gave Tulane (5-2, 3-0) a 17-10 lead midway through the fourth. Sam Howard’s 15-yard run off a fumble recovery with 1:35 left sealed it for the Green Wave, who kept pace with conference leaders and ranked Army (7-0, 6-0) and Navy (6-0, 4-0). E.J. Warner completed 26 of 46 passes for 271 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions for Rice (1-5, 1-3).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.