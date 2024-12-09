Tulane announces a contract extension for coach Jon Sumrall

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tulane football coach Jon Sumrall has agreed to a contract extension. Athletic director David Harris did not divulge details about the length or value of Sumrall’s new deal but said Monday that the coach’s vision will help Tulane succeed in the “rapidly changing environment” of college athletics. Sumrall already was under contract through the 2029 season at an annual salary approaching $3 million. He reportedly was high on the list of candidates for several high-profile openings including at North Carolina and West Virginia. Tulane has gone 9-4 in Sumrall’s first season with the Green Wave. Tulane plays Dec. 20 in the Gasparilla Bowl against Florida.

