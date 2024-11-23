Tugler has 17 off the bench in No. 7 Houston’s 80-44 win over Hofstra

HOUSTON (AP) — Joseph Tugler had 17 points off the bench, Emanuel Sharp added 16 points and No. 7 Houston beat Hofstra 80-44. Tugler finished 6 of 6 from the floor, and Sharp was 5 of 5 on 3-pointers as Houston (3-1) shot 47%, including 12 of 24 from 3. Terrance Arceneaux had 12 points off the bench as well for Houston, which won its 25th straight at home. Cruz Davis had 18 points to lead Hofstra.

