Tuesday’s Time Schedule
|All Times EST
|Tuesday, Nov. 8
|NHL
Arizona at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Calgary at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Detroit, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Women’s
No. 5 Tennessee at No. 14 Ohio St., 8:30 p.m.
No. 11 Indiana vs. Vermont, 7 p.m.
