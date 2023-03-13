Tuesday’s Time Schedule
|All Time Eastern
|Tuesday, March 14
|World Baseball Classic
Nicaragua vs. Venezuela, at Miami, noon
Canada vs. Colombia, at Phoenix, 3 p.m.
Israel vs. Dominican Republic, at Miami, 7 p.m.
Britain vs. Mexico, at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
|NBA
Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.
Denver at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Orlando at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
New York at Portland, 10 p.m.
|NHL
Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Boston at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
