Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 4A Regio 2=

Championship=

Dallas Center-Grimes 65, Humboldt 36

Class 4A Regio 3=

Championship=

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 42, Spencer 22

Class 4A Regio 7=

Championship=

Clear Creek-Amana 61, North Scott, Eldridge 46

Class 4A Regio 8=

Championship=

Glenwood 65, Pella 45

Class 4A Region 8=

Championship=

Decorah 67, Mason City 61

Class 5A Regio 2=

Championship=

Johnston 79, Sioux City, East 51

Class 5A Regio 3=

Championship=

Waterloo, West 69, Waukee 68

Class 5A Regio 5=

Championship=

Davenport, North 65, Ankeny 61

Class 5A Regio 6=

Championship=

Ankeny Centennial 35, Linn-Mar, Marion 32

