Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 4A Regio 2=
Championship=
Dallas Center-Grimes 65, Humboldt 36
Class 4A Regio 3=
Championship=
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 42, Spencer 22
Class 4A Regio 7=
Championship=
Clear Creek-Amana 61, North Scott, Eldridge 46
Class 4A Regio 8=
Championship=
Glenwood 65, Pella 45
Class 4A Region 8=
Championship=
Decorah 67, Mason City 61
Class 5A Regio 2=
Championship=
Johnston 79, Sioux City, East 51
Class 5A Regio 3=
Championship=
Waterloo, West 69, Waukee 68
Class 5A Regio 5=
Championship=
Davenport, North 65, Ankeny 61
Class 5A Regio 6=
Championship=
Ankeny Centennial 35, Linn-Mar, Marion 32
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..