Tuesday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Albert Lea 3, Mankato East/ Loyola Co-op 0
Austin 3, Fairmont 2
Brainerd 4, River Lakes 1
Buffalo 7, Sartell-St. Stephen 2
Cambridge-Isanti 5, Irondale 2
Centennial 9, Blake 2
Chanhassen 6, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 0
Chaska 5, Waconia 0
Dodge County 5, La Crescent 2
Duluth East 7, St. Cloud Hockey Co-op 1
Eagan 3, Lakeville North 2
East Grand Forks 7, Thief River Falls 0
Eastview 4, Apple Valley/Burnsville Co-op 1
Forest Lake 4, Duluth Marshall 2
Fort Frances, Ontario 5, Lake of the Woods 4
Gentry 5, Providence Academy 4, OT
Hastings 3, East Ridge 1
Hermantown 4, Grand Rapids 1
International Falls 4, North Shore Storm 1
Kittson County Central 5, Bagley/Fosston Co-op 4
Lakeville South 6, Rosemount 4
Mahtomedi 6, Delano 1
Maple Grove 5, Hill-Murray 2
Monticello 7, Northern Lakes 3
Moorhead 3, Roseau 0
Morris/Benson Area Co-op 7, Breckenridge/Wahpeton Co-op, N.D. 0
Mounds View 5, Blaine 3
New Ulm 2, Hopkins 1
Orono 11, Bloomington Kennedy 0
Osseo 6, Southwest Christian/Richfield 3
Park Rapids 4, Greenway 1
Pine Area 3, Mora/Milaca Co-op 0
Prairie Centre Blue Devils 8, Redwood Valley 0
Princeton 5, Hutchinson 4
Proctor 6, Moose Lake Area Hockey Association 1
Red Lake Falls 2, Crookston 1
Rock Ridge 4, Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 3
Sauk Rapids-Rice 6, Mound Westonka 5
Shakopee 4, Farmington 2
Spring Lake Park 5, South St. Paul 1
St. Louis Park 4, New Prague 2
St. Michael-Albertville 8, Elk river/Zimmerman Co-op 3
Stillwater 2, Rogers 0
Totino-Grace 4, Mankato West 1
Wadena-Deer Creek 8, Willmar 4
White Bear Lake 4, Cretin-Derham Hall 3, OT
Windom 7, Worthington 0
Winona 4, Owatonna 2
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bemidji vs. Fergus Falls, ppd.
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton Co-op vs. Northern, ccd.
Detroit Lakes vs. Alexandria, ccd.
