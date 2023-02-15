Tuesday’s Scores

PREP HOCKEY=

Albert Lea 3, Mankato East/ Loyola Co-op 0

Austin 3, Fairmont 2

Brainerd 4, River Lakes 1

Buffalo 7, Sartell-St. Stephen 2

Cambridge-Isanti 5, Irondale 2

Centennial 9, Blake 2

Chanhassen 6, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 0

Chaska 5, Waconia 0

Dodge County 5, La Crescent 2

Duluth East 7, St. Cloud Hockey Co-op 1

Eagan 3, Lakeville North 2

East Grand Forks 7, Thief River Falls 0

Eastview 4, Apple Valley/Burnsville Co-op 1

Forest Lake 4, Duluth Marshall 2

Fort Frances, Ontario 5, Lake of the Woods 4

Gentry 5, Providence Academy 4, OT

Hastings 3, East Ridge 1

Hermantown 4, Grand Rapids 1

International Falls 4, North Shore Storm 1

Kittson County Central 5, Bagley/Fosston Co-op 4

Lakeville South 6, Rosemount 4

Mahtomedi 6, Delano 1

Maple Grove 5, Hill-Murray 2

Monticello 7, Northern Lakes 3

Moorhead 3, Roseau 0

Morris/Benson Area Co-op 7, Breckenridge/Wahpeton Co-op, N.D. 0

Mounds View 5, Blaine 3

New Ulm 2, Hopkins 1

Orono 11, Bloomington Kennedy 0

Osseo 6, Southwest Christian/Richfield 3

Park Rapids 4, Greenway 1

Pine Area 3, Mora/Milaca Co-op 0

Prairie Centre Blue Devils 8, Redwood Valley 0

Princeton 5, Hutchinson 4

Proctor 6, Moose Lake Area Hockey Association 1

Red Lake Falls 2, Crookston 1

Rock Ridge 4, Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 3

Sauk Rapids-Rice 6, Mound Westonka 5

Shakopee 4, Farmington 2

Spring Lake Park 5, South St. Paul 1

St. Louis Park 4, New Prague 2

St. Michael-Albertville 8, Elk river/Zimmerman Co-op 3

Stillwater 2, Rogers 0

Totino-Grace 4, Mankato West 1

Wadena-Deer Creek 8, Willmar 4

White Bear Lake 4, Cretin-Derham Hall 3, OT

Windom 7, Worthington 0

Winona 4, Owatonna 2

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bemidji vs. Fergus Falls, ppd.

Cloquet/Esko/Carlton Co-op vs. Northern, ccd.

Detroit Lakes vs. Alexandria, ccd.

