Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aitkin 48, Crosby-Ironton 46

Albany 74, Pierz 55

Alexandria 62, Rocori 55

Annandale 46, Rockford 42

Austin 73, Northfield 69

Battle Lake 66, Ashby 38

Belle Plaine 75, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 64

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 102, St. Louis Park 61

Big Lake 90, Cambridge-Isanti 80

Blake 71, Mayer Lutheran 62

Blooming Prairie 93, Medford 62

Blue Earth Area 65, Tri-City United 50

Border West 83, Brandon-Evansville 61

Braham 60, Mille Lacs Co-op 29

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 66, Wabasso 54

Byron 64, Kasson-Mantorville 39

Caledonia 63, Rushford-Peterson 38

Canby 68, Minneota 57

Cannon Falls 65, Rochester Lourdes 59

Central Minnesota Christian 87, Renville County West 65

Chaska 71, Chanhassen 68

Chatfield 55, Wabasha-Kellogg 35

Cherry 85, Cromwell 28

Chisholm 72, Moose Lake/Willow River 66

Climax/Fisher 61, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 56

Concordia Academy 69, Trinity 41

Cretin-Derham Hall 54, Irondale 53

Eagan 63, Burnsville 46

East Ridge 67, Forest Lake 63

Esko 75, Cloquet 69

Glencoe-Silver Lake 73, Litchfield 57

Goodhue 66, Hayfield 52

Hawley 83, Barnesville 66

Henning 73, Verndale 36

Hermantown 89, Grand Rapids 69

Hillcrest Lutheran 70, Rothsay 35

Holy Family Catholic 99, Providence Academy 49

Jackson County Central 69, Redwood Valley 60

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 62, Lac qui Parle Valley 40

Kittson County Central 59, Warroad 58

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 69, Mankato Loyola 32

Lake Park-Audubon 68, Menahga 49

Lakeview 58, Yellow Medicine East 45

Lakeville North 73, Eastview 68

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 81, West Lutheran 79

Littlefork-Big Falls 64, Nashwauk-Keewatin 58

Mahtomedi 54, Hudson, Wis. 38

Mankato East 66, Rochester John Marshall 62

Maranatha Christian 58, St. Croix Lutheran 45

Marshall 58, Jordan 56

McGregor 74, Hill City 57

Mounds View 59, Stillwater 45

Mountain Iron-Buhl 77, South Ridge 48

New Ulm 96, Hutchinson 55

Orono 74, New Prague 44

Osakis 46, Melrose 43

Owatonna 64, Rochester Mayo 50

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 74, Lewiston-Altura 44

Princeton 83, St. Francis 63

Red Lake County 84, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 61

Rochester Century 63, Winona 48

Rosemount 59, Lakeville South 38

Royalton 63, Maple Lake 27

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 70, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 42

Sartell-St. Stephen 56, Sauk Rapids-Rice 54

Sauk Centre 67, BOLD 57

Shakopee 62, Prior Lake 56

Southland 55, Bethlehem Academy 53

Spectrum 84, Kimball 69

St. Clair 83, Madelia 52

St. Croix Prep 53, Cristo Rey Jesuit 45

St. Paul Academy 72, St. Paul Humboldt 42

Staples-Motley 69, Park Rapids 59

Stewartville 78, Pine Island 55

Thief River Falls 89, Bagley 44

Underwood 68, Hancock 67

Waconia 65, Bloomington Jefferson 64

Wadena-Deer Creek 89, Sebeka 35

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 58, Fosston 55

Waseca 87, Sibley East 48

Watertown-Mayer 59, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 46

White Bear Lake 64, Roseville 59

Worthington 70, St. Peter 61

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Fergus Falls vs. Brainerd, ppd.

Park Christian vs. Frazee, ppd.

Pelican Rapids vs. Perham, ccd.

