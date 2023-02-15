Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Assumption, Davenport 58, Central Clinton, DeWitt 56

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 70, Cedar Rapids Xavier 49

Clear Lake 68, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 44

Dakota Valley, S.D. 79, Sioux City, West 69

Davenport, West 64, North Scott, Eldridge 57, OT

Decorah 57, West Delaware, Manchester 44

Omaha Skutt Catholic, Neb. 65, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 50

Pella 63, Mount Pleasant 57

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 64, South Sioux City, Neb. 62

