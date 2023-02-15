Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Assumption, Davenport 58, Central Clinton, DeWitt 56
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 70, Cedar Rapids Xavier 49
Clear Lake 68, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 44
Dakota Valley, S.D. 79, Sioux City, West 69
Davenport, West 64, North Scott, Eldridge 57, OT
Decorah 57, West Delaware, Manchester 44
Omaha Skutt Catholic, Neb. 65, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 50
Pella 63, Mount Pleasant 57
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 64, South Sioux City, Neb. 62
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..