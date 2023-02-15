Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altoona 55, Amery 53
Aquinas 57, Winona Cotter, Minn. 48
Assumption 50, Pacelli 40
Athens 73, Pittsville 68
Augusta 49, Independence 33
Brillion 49, Wrightstown 28
Bruce 46, Birchwood 44
Cambridge 70, Wisconsin Heights 38
Cashton 49, Wonewoc-Center 42
Cedarburg 96, Slinger 57
Chippewa Falls 47, Medford Area 44
Clear Lake 56, Frederic 39
Cuba City 59, Platteville 53
Gillett 52, Crivitz 42
Grantsburg 57, Unity 32
Gresham Community 50, Elcho 18
Homestead 67, Grafton 47
Hortonville 67, Fond du Lac 61
Iola-Scandinavia 53, Rosholt 39
Kettle Moraine 83, Catholic Memorial 43
La Crosse Central 68, Sparta 53
Laconia 61, Lomira 29
Lake Mills 56, Watertown Luther Prep 26
Lena 56, Saint Thomas Aquinas 4
Lincoln 67, Blair-Taylor 65
Luther 63, Arcadia 43
Marathon 53, Amherst 50
Menasha 53, Ashwaubenon 35
Milw. Washington 39, Chesterton 28
Milwaukee DSHA 58, West Allis Nathan Hale 43
Milwaukee South 41, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 15
New Auburn 63, Lake Holcombe 21
Niagara 52, Florence 38
Oconomowoc 57, Muskego 29
Oshkosh North 53, Shawano 44
Port Edwards 39, Marion 36
Prescott 45, Ellsworth 43
Racine Lutheran 52, Shoreland Lutheran 51
Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 42, Drummond 30
River Valley 73, Pecatonica 61
Salam School 54, Faith Christian 33
Shiocton 59, Little Chute 32
Siren 50, Webster 41
Somerset 54, Osceola 51
Stevens Point 79, Rhinelander 55
The Prairie School 74, Brown Deer 67
Union Grove 72, Burlington 41
University Lake/Trinity 60, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 27
Waterford 52, Badger 51
West Bend East 71, Whitefish Bay 62
Westosha Central 43, Delavan-Darien 41
Wild Rose 51, Princeton/Green Lake 46
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 65, Campbellsport 37
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 55, Laona-Wabeno 36
