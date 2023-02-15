Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 46, Juda 33

Almond-Bancroft 74, Bowler 29

Amherst 84, Nekoosa 29

Antigo 51, Tomahawk 41

Aquinas 61, Adams-Friendship 45

Arrowhead 76, Mukwonago 64

Ashwaubenon 65, Sheboygan North 60

Assumption 87, Northland Lutheran 53

Bangor 70, Necedah 57

Barron 61, Spooner 39

Bay Port 68, Green Bay Preble 56

Belleville 65, New Glarus 52

Benton 73, Highland 59

Berlin 78, Ripon 62

Black Hawk 54, Argyle 41

Bloomer 46, Thorp 37

Brillion 61, Kiel 46

Brookfield Central 76, Wauwatosa East 48

Bruce 60, Birchwood 42

Burlington 52, Elkhorn Area 45

Cameron 89, Northwestern 69

Catholic Memorial 55, Kettle Moraine 47

Central Wisconsin Christian 61, Horicon 46

Chilton 57, Sheboygan Falls 40

Chippewa Falls 73, Altoona 65

Clintonville 51, Waupaca 48

Cochrane-Fountain City 71, Eleva-Strum 32

Colby 60, Neillsville 58

Coulee Christian-Providence 62, Jackson Christian, Mich. 58

Darlington 55, Mineral Point 53

De Pere 79, Green Bay Southwest 40

De Soto 51, Kickapoo 49

Dodgeland 41, Hustisford 38

Durand 51, Glenwood City 33

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 68, Alma/Pepin 58

Edgerton 67, East Troy 60

Edgewood 54, Mount Horeb 50

Edgewood 65, Oregon 63, OT

Elk Mound 68, Colfax 56

Faith Christian 72, Salam School 66

Fennimore 65, Cuba City 49

Fond du Lac 63, Hortonville 58

Fox Valley Lutheran 55, Freedom 44

Frederic 46, Clear Lake 35

Gibraltar 64, Sevastopol 35

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 71, Oconto 65

Greenfield 64, South Milwaukee 61

Heritage Christian 82, Lake Country Lutheran 50

Hillsboro 64, Westfield Area 56

Howards Grove 59, Hilbert 25

Hurley 86, Lac Courte Oreilles 47

Iola-Scandinavia 50, Rosholt 31

Janesville Parker 83, Madison West 63

Kaukauna 81, Appleton East 73

Kenosha Christian Life 73, Saint Francis 54

Kewaunee 63, Peshtigo 34

Kimberly 73, Oshkosh West 57

La Crosse Central 95, Sparta 35

Ladysmith 101, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 50

Lakeland 83, Crandon 67

Lakeside Lutheran 66, Lake Mills 60

Little Chute 60, Luxemburg-Casco 42

Living Word Lutheran 61, Messmer 56

Madison La Follette 106, Beloit Memorial 101

Madison Memorial 84, Janesville Craig 59

Mahtomedi, Minn. 54, Hudson 38

Manawa 82, Shiocton 77

Markesan 71, Cambria-Friesland 47

Marquette University 90, West Allis Nathan Hale 80

Martin Luther 75, Catholic Central 38

Mauston 48, Viroqua 31

McDonell Central 68, Fall Creek 66

McFarland 63, Jefferson 51

Medford Area 79, D.C. Everest 68

Melrose-Mindoro 88, Augusta 49

Menominee Indian 60, Weyauwega-Fremont 59

Merrill 57, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 49

Milw. Bay View 74, Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 67

Milwaukee Hamilton 74, Campbellsport 33

Monroe 79, Mount Horeb 61

Monticello 59, Pecatonica 38

Muskego 60, Oconomowoc 54

Neenah 77, Appleton West 64

New Auburn 80, Lake Holcombe 51

Newman Catholic 68, Platteville 65

Notre Dame 69, Sheboygan South 56

Oakfield 48, Valley Christian 21

Oostburg 76, Kohler 52

Oshkosh North 64, Appleton North 51

Osseo-Fairchild 79, Cadott 52

Owen-Withee 59, Loyal 46

Palmyra-Eagle 64, Parkview 47

Pardeeville 78, Rio 50

Pewaukee 94, Greendale 49

Phillips 60, Three Lakes 58

Pius XI Catholic 75, West Allis Central 71

Plymouth 66, Kewaskum 51

Potosi 87, Belmont 45

Prairie du Chien 69, Westby 51

Pulaski 60, Manitowoc Lincoln 45

Racine Lutheran 60, Shoreland Lutheran 47

Racine St. Catherine’s 74, Dominican 63

Reedsville 49, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 33

Regis 55, Stanley-Boyd 51

Saint Lawrence Seminary 61, Milw. Washington 40

Saint Thomas More 80, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 63

Sauk Prairie 66, Portage 60

Seneca 75, Weston 42

Shawano 64, Green Bay East 27

Sheboygan Area Luth. 63, Cedar Grove-Belgium 62

Sheboygan Christian 80, Mishicot 50

Shorewood 68, Cudahy 62

Southern Door 66, Algoma 51

Southwestern 69, Riverdale 42

Spencer 93, Gilman 62

Spring Valley 73, Mondovi 38

St. Marys Springs 86, Waupun 42

Stevens Point 62, Marshfield 60

Stoughton 74, Monona Grove 54

Sun Prairie West 63, Madison East 46

Tenor/Veritas Co-op 86, Cristo Rey Jesuit 83

Tigerton 49, Suring 31

Union Grove 51, Delavan-Darien 29

University Lake/Trinity 58, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 34

Valders 68, Roncalli 50

Waterford 63, Wilmot Union 42

Watertown 70, DeForest 64

Waunakee 53, Beaver Dam 50

Wautoma/Faith Christian Academy 89, Stevens Point 64

Wauwatosa West 99, Menomonee Falls 45

Wauzeka-Steuben 67, North Crawford 47

Wayland Academy 71, Lourdes Academy 56

West Salem 93, Wisconsin Dells 49

Whitehall 68, Blair-Taylor 55

Whitnall 57, New Berlin West 54

Williams Bay 86, Madison Country Day 61

Winneconne 68, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 57

Wisconsin Lutheran 81, New Berlin Eisenhower 30

Wrightstown 96, Oconto Falls 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..