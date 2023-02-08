Tuesday’s Scores

PREP HOCKEY=

Andover 9, Blaine 0

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 6, Orono 2

Brainerd 13, Willmar 2

Buffalo 4, Monticello 2

Cambridge-Isanti 4, Chisago Lakes 2

Centennial 4, Mounds View 0

Chaska 6, Bloomington Jefferson 2, OT

Coon Rapids 2, Hopkins 1

Crookston 6, Breckenridge/Wahpeton Co-op, N.D. 2

Detroit Lakes 8, Park Rapids 3

Dodge County 5, Mankato West 1

Duluth Marshall 3, Proctor 2

Grand Rapids 10, Greenway 0

Hermantown 6, Rock Ridge 1

Holy Angels 3, Forest Lake 1

International Falls 4, Fort Frances, Ontario 2

Lakeville South 4, Eagan 0

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 2, New Ulm 1

Little Falls 4, St. Cloud Cathedral 2

Mahtomedi 6, Two Rivers 0

Marshall 11, Worthington 0

Minneapolis 7, Armstrong/Cooper Coop 0

Moorhead 4, Rogers 1

Mora/Milaca Co-op 8, WSFLG, Wis. 3

Morris/Benson Area Co-op 5, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 4

New Prague 8, Minnesota River 1

North Shore Storm 7, Moose Lake Area Hockey Association 1

Northern Lakes 5, Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 4

Onalaska, Wis. 7, La Crescent 6

Princeton 6, Northern 3

Providence Academy 5, Delano 4

Red Lake Falls 4, May-Port CG, N.D. 2

Rochester Century 5, Owatonna 1

Sartell-St. Stephen 6, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

Shakopee 5, Prior Lake 1

South St. Paul 7, St. Paul Johnson 0

Stillwater 4, St. Thomas Academy 1

Tartan 7, Somerset, Wis. 2

Waconia 3, Bloomington Kennedy 2, OT

Warroad 3, East Grand Forks 2

Wayzata 4, St. Michael-Albertville 1

