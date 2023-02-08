Tuesday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Andover 9, Blaine 0
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 6, Orono 2
Brainerd 13, Willmar 2
Buffalo 4, Monticello 2
Cambridge-Isanti 4, Chisago Lakes 2
Centennial 4, Mounds View 0
Chaska 6, Bloomington Jefferson 2, OT
Coon Rapids 2, Hopkins 1
Crookston 6, Breckenridge/Wahpeton Co-op, N.D. 2
Detroit Lakes 8, Park Rapids 3
Dodge County 5, Mankato West 1
Duluth Marshall 3, Proctor 2
Grand Rapids 10, Greenway 0
Hermantown 6, Rock Ridge 1
Holy Angels 3, Forest Lake 1
International Falls 4, Fort Frances, Ontario 2
Lakeville South 4, Eagan 0
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 2, New Ulm 1
Little Falls 4, St. Cloud Cathedral 2
Mahtomedi 6, Two Rivers 0
Marshall 11, Worthington 0
Minneapolis 7, Armstrong/Cooper Coop 0
Moorhead 4, Rogers 1
Mora/Milaca Co-op 8, WSFLG, Wis. 3
Morris/Benson Area Co-op 5, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 4
New Prague 8, Minnesota River 1
North Shore Storm 7, Moose Lake Area Hockey Association 1
Northern Lakes 5, Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 4
Onalaska, Wis. 7, La Crescent 6
Princeton 6, Northern 3
Providence Academy 5, Delano 4
Red Lake Falls 4, May-Port CG, N.D. 2
Rochester Century 5, Owatonna 1
Sartell-St. Stephen 6, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2
Shakopee 5, Prior Lake 1
South St. Paul 7, St. Paul Johnson 0
Stillwater 4, St. Thomas Academy 1
Tartan 7, Somerset, Wis. 2
Waconia 3, Bloomington Kennedy 2, OT
Warroad 3, East Grand Forks 2
Wayzata 4, St. Michael-Albertville 1
