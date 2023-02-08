Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup 78, Bagley 23

Albany 71, Melrose 37

Albert Lea 59, Rochester John Marshall 55

Annandale 56, Litchfield 43

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 67, Holdingford 56

Battle Lake 77, Underwood 60

Belle Plaine 74, Mayer Lutheran 42

Bemidji 59, Perham 57

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 71, New Prague 67, OT

Bethlehem Academy 72, Triton 58, OT

Blaine 76, Coon Rapids 73

Bloomington Jefferson 75, Chanhassen 71

Breck 77, Brooklyn Center 75

Buffalo 81, Minnetonka 75

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 74, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 56

Canby 68, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 57

Centennial 37, Maple Grove 36

Cheney, Kan. 77, Belle Plaine 52

Chisago Lakes 90, Becker 89

Columbia Heights 78, Bloomington Kennedy 76

Dawson-Boyd 76, Lac qui Parle Valley 40

Deer River 82, Ely 72

Delano 64, Hutchinson 40

Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 78, North Lakes Academy 75

East Ridge 63, Minneapolis North 58

Eastview 88, Eagan 54

Edina 80, Woodbury 45

Elk River 71, Spring Lake Park 68

Ellsworth 78, Christ’s Household of Faith 54

Farmington 76, Burnsville 61

Fosston 70, Win-E-Mac 47

Glencoe-Silver Lake 73, Dassel-Cokato 69

Goodhue 68, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 67

Harris-Lake Park, Iowa 66, Adrian/Ellsworth 40

Harrisburg, S.D. 61, Marshall 56

Hayfield 77, Kenyon-Wanamingo 58

Henning 75, Wadena-Deer Creek 67

Hmong Academy 55, Washington Tech 20

Hopkins 92, Eden Prairie 69

Jackson County Central 62, Fairmont 44

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 65, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 53

Jordan 53, Mound Westonka 38

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 53, Central Minnesota Christian 30

Kimball 82, Maple Lake 39

Kittson County Central 66, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 50

Lakeview 61, Minneota 58

Lakeville North 81, Lakeville South 60

Lanesboro 61, Mabel-Canton 40

Mahnomen/Waubun 79, Red Lake County 63

Mankato Loyola 66, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 42

Maple River 61, United South Central 41

Minneapolis Roosevelt 55, Mounds Park Academy 54

Minnehaha Academy 69, Hudson, Wis. 46

Nevis 73, Blackduck 57

New London-Spicer 92, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 67

New Ulm 68, Waseca 62

North St. Paul 70, Hastings 59

Northern Freeze 75, Roseau 51

Northland 70, Bigfork 31

Norwood-Young America 74, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 59

Orono 74, Chaska 64

Osseo 53, Champlin Park 45

Owatonna 77, Northfield 75

Pequot Lakes 66, Esko 63

Prior Lake 82, Apple Valley 69

Robbinsdale Cooper 86, Richfield 78

Rushford-Peterson 77, Houston 43

Sebeka 62, Bertha-Hewitt 59

Shakopee 64, Rosemount 46

South Ridge 77, Mesabi East 18

St. Paul Central 79, St. Paul Como Park 49

St. Paul Harding 85, St. Paul Humboldt 55

St. Paul Johnson 75, St. Paul Highland Park 58

St. Thomas Academy 72, Mahtomedi 58

Stewartville 70, Rochester Lourdes 50

Tartan 58, Simley 34

Totino-Grace 76, Robbinsdale Armstrong 55

Tri-City United 57, Sibley East 50

Waconia 67, St. Louis Park 46

Watertown-Mayer 55, Rockford 50

Wayzata 76, St. Michael-Albertville 46

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 68, Martin County West 61

Winona 41, Red Wing 35

Worthington 63, Pipestone 62

Wrenshall 61, Greenway 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..