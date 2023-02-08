Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada-Borup 78, Bagley 23
Albany 71, Melrose 37
Albert Lea 59, Rochester John Marshall 55
Annandale 56, Litchfield 43
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 67, Holdingford 56
Battle Lake 77, Underwood 60
Belle Plaine 74, Mayer Lutheran 42
Bemidji 59, Perham 57
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 71, New Prague 67, OT
Bethlehem Academy 72, Triton 58, OT
Blaine 76, Coon Rapids 73
Bloomington Jefferson 75, Chanhassen 71
Breck 77, Brooklyn Center 75
Buffalo 81, Minnetonka 75
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 74, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 56
Canby 68, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 57
Centennial 37, Maple Grove 36
Cheney, Kan. 77, Belle Plaine 52
Chisago Lakes 90, Becker 89
Columbia Heights 78, Bloomington Kennedy 76
Dawson-Boyd 76, Lac qui Parle Valley 40
Deer River 82, Ely 72
Delano 64, Hutchinson 40
Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 78, North Lakes Academy 75
East Ridge 63, Minneapolis North 58
Eastview 88, Eagan 54
Edina 80, Woodbury 45
Elk River 71, Spring Lake Park 68
Ellsworth 78, Christ’s Household of Faith 54
Farmington 76, Burnsville 61
Fosston 70, Win-E-Mac 47
Glencoe-Silver Lake 73, Dassel-Cokato 69
Goodhue 68, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 67
Harris-Lake Park, Iowa 66, Adrian/Ellsworth 40
Harrisburg, S.D. 61, Marshall 56
Hayfield 77, Kenyon-Wanamingo 58
Henning 75, Wadena-Deer Creek 67
Hmong Academy 55, Washington Tech 20
Hopkins 92, Eden Prairie 69
Jackson County Central 62, Fairmont 44
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 65, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 53
Jordan 53, Mound Westonka 38
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 53, Central Minnesota Christian 30
Kimball 82, Maple Lake 39
Kittson County Central 66, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 50
Lakeview 61, Minneota 58
Lakeville North 81, Lakeville South 60
Lanesboro 61, Mabel-Canton 40
Mahnomen/Waubun 79, Red Lake County 63
Mankato Loyola 66, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 42
Maple River 61, United South Central 41
Minneapolis Roosevelt 55, Mounds Park Academy 54
Minnehaha Academy 69, Hudson, Wis. 46
Nevis 73, Blackduck 57
New London-Spicer 92, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 67
New Ulm 68, Waseca 62
North St. Paul 70, Hastings 59
Northern Freeze 75, Roseau 51
Northland 70, Bigfork 31
Norwood-Young America 74, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 59
Orono 74, Chaska 64
Osseo 53, Champlin Park 45
Owatonna 77, Northfield 75
Pequot Lakes 66, Esko 63
Prior Lake 82, Apple Valley 69
Robbinsdale Cooper 86, Richfield 78
Rushford-Peterson 77, Houston 43
Sebeka 62, Bertha-Hewitt 59
Shakopee 64, Rosemount 46
South Ridge 77, Mesabi East 18
St. Paul Central 79, St. Paul Como Park 49
St. Paul Harding 85, St. Paul Humboldt 55
St. Paul Johnson 75, St. Paul Highland Park 58
St. Thomas Academy 72, Mahtomedi 58
Stewartville 70, Rochester Lourdes 50
Tartan 58, Simley 34
Totino-Grace 76, Robbinsdale Armstrong 55
Tri-City United 57, Sibley East 50
Waconia 67, St. Louis Park 46
Watertown-Mayer 55, Rockford 50
Wayzata 76, St. Michael-Albertville 46
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 68, Martin County West 61
Winona 41, Red Wing 35
Worthington 63, Pipestone 62
Wrenshall 61, Greenway 48
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..