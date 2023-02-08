Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup 73, Bagley 48

Albany 73, Mora 24

Austin 57, Rochester Century 27

Becker 64, Chisago Lakes 20

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 83, New Prague 45

Big Lake 32, North Branch 31

Blake 51, Maple Lake 46

Bloomington Jefferson 65, Chanhassen 58

Bloomington Kennedy 66, Columbia Heights 40

Burnsville 71, Farmington 65

Chaska 71, Orono 42

Cloquet 64, Duluth Denfeld 20

Concordia Academy 73, St. Paul Highland Park 37

Cretin-Derham Hall 60, Maranatha Christian 53

Crosby-Ironton 79, Aitkin 23

Detroit Lakes 59, Pequot Lakes 56

Eastview 49, Eagan 45

Fairmont 72, Jackson County Central 50

Fridley 54, St. Anthony 43

Glencoe-Silver Lake 52, Dassel-Cokato 15

Goodhue 63, Winona Cotter 42

Grand Rapids 68, Duluth East 45

Hancock 76, Rothsay 28

Hastings 68, North St. Paul 52

Hawley 65, Pelican Rapids 59

Hayfield 51, Kenyon-Wanamingo 45

Henning 61, Browerville/Eagle Valley 23

Heritage Christian Academy 59, West Lutheran 35

High School for Recording Arts 38, Hmong Academy 26

Hill-Murray 60, Two Rivers 24

Holy Family Catholic 62, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 52

Hopkins 64, Eden Prairie 58

Hutchinson 57, Delano 56

Jordan 58, Mound Westonka 49

Lanesboro 69, Lewiston-Altura 58

Litchfield 48, Annandale 33

Mahtomedi 62, South St. Paul 25

Maple Grove 54, Centennial 49

Maple River 64, Belle Plaine 55

Martin County West 63, Luverne 23

Milaca 64, Little Falls 49

Minneapolis Roosevelt 72, Minneapolis North 35

Minneapolis South 43, Minneapolis Washburn 41

Minnehaha Academy 81, Mounds Park Academy 53

Minnetonka 78, Buffalo 27

Montevideo 75, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 49

Monticello 67, Eden Valley-Watkins 49

New London-Spicer 83, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 29

New Richland-H-E-G 79, Medford 32

Nova Classical Academy 25, Avail Academy 20

Owatonna 55, Northfield 32

Park Christian 60, Mahnomen/Waubun 56

Pine City 56, Braham 48

Providence Academy 72, Edina 46

Robbinsdale Armstrong 73, Totino-Grace 62

Robbinsdale Cooper 65, Richfield 45

Rochester John Marshall 67, Albert Lea 66

Rogers 69, Park Center 68

Rosemount 40, Shakopee 31

Royalton 57, Rush City 37

Sartell-St. Stephen 71, Princeton 34

Sauk Centre 43, Melrose 35

Sauk Rapids-Rice 60, Fergus Falls 50

Sleepy Eye 81, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 61

South Ridge 73, Chisholm 41

Spectrum 47, United Christian 25

Spring Lake Park 69, Elk River 65

St. Croix Prep 72, St. Paul Academy 39

St. Michael-Albertville 77, Wayzata 53

St. Paul Humboldt 74, Hiawatha Collegiate 18

Tartan 49, Simley 42

Thief River Falls 54, Sacred Heart 34

Tri-City United 69, Blue Earth Area 48

Two Harbors 57, Cook County 19

Watertown-Mayer 62, Rockford 21

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 73, Battle Lake 39

Windom 57, Mountain Lake Area 54

Woodbury 96, St. Paul Central 24

Zimmerman 57, St. Cloud Cathedral 46

