Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GC 63, Madrid 12

ADM, Adel 42, Winterset 39

Assumption, Davenport 70, Davenport, West 18

Atlantic 53, Harlan 51

Bishop Garrigan 62, Dike-New Hartford 46

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 57, South Sioux City, Neb. 25

Crestwood, Cresco 52, New Hampton 48

Dallas Center-Grimes 49, Pella Christian 29

Des Moines Christian 54, Earlham 27

Eldon Cardinal 47, Seymour 35

Essex 33, Griswold 28

Fremont Mills, Tabor 67, Southwest Valley 15

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 50, Eagle Grove 34

Greene County 43, Saydel 31

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 57, South O’Brien, Paullina 50

Hinton 59, Akron-Westfield 24

Iowa Falls-Alden 60, Webster City 36

Lake Mills 55, North Union 40

Mason City 78, Fort Dodge 57

Montezuma 52, Grundy Center 46

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 51, Murray 46

Nevada 52, Perry 33

Newell-Fonda 84, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 55

North Polk, Alleman 64, Bondurant Farrar 49

North Scott, Eldridge 69, Muscatine 43

Okoboji, Milford 59, Sheldon 45

PAC-LM 72, Manson Northwest Webster 42

PCM, Monroe 58, South Hamilton, Jewell 46

Pleasant Valley 85, Davenport, Central 16

Regina, Iowa City 64, West Liberty 36

Rock Valley 60, MOC-Floyd Valley 49

Saint Ansgar 67, Rockford 13

Sioux Center 65, Boyden-Hull 43

Sioux City, East 57, LeMars 44

South Central Calhoun 58, East Sac County 37

Spirit Lake 61, Western Christian 56

Treynor 59, Underwood 25

Tri-Center, Neola 40, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 35

West Lyon, Inwood 49, Sibley-Ocheyedan 40

West Sioux 46, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 36

Woodbine 66, Westwood, Sloan 57

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

River Ridge, Wis. vs. MFL-Mar-Mac, ccd.

