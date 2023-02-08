Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GC 63, Madrid 12
ADM, Adel 42, Winterset 39
Assumption, Davenport 70, Davenport, West 18
Atlantic 53, Harlan 51
Bishop Garrigan 62, Dike-New Hartford 46
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 57, South Sioux City, Neb. 25
Crestwood, Cresco 52, New Hampton 48
Dallas Center-Grimes 49, Pella Christian 29
Des Moines Christian 54, Earlham 27
Eldon Cardinal 47, Seymour 35
Essex 33, Griswold 28
Fremont Mills, Tabor 67, Southwest Valley 15
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 50, Eagle Grove 34
Greene County 43, Saydel 31
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 57, South O’Brien, Paullina 50
Hinton 59, Akron-Westfield 24
Iowa Falls-Alden 60, Webster City 36
Lake Mills 55, North Union 40
Mason City 78, Fort Dodge 57
Montezuma 52, Grundy Center 46
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 51, Murray 46
Nevada 52, Perry 33
Newell-Fonda 84, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 55
North Polk, Alleman 64, Bondurant Farrar 49
North Scott, Eldridge 69, Muscatine 43
Okoboji, Milford 59, Sheldon 45
PAC-LM 72, Manson Northwest Webster 42
PCM, Monroe 58, South Hamilton, Jewell 46
Pleasant Valley 85, Davenport, Central 16
Regina, Iowa City 64, West Liberty 36
Rock Valley 60, MOC-Floyd Valley 49
Saint Ansgar 67, Rockford 13
Sioux Center 65, Boyden-Hull 43
Sioux City, East 57, LeMars 44
South Central Calhoun 58, East Sac County 37
Spirit Lake 61, Western Christian 56
Treynor 59, Underwood 25
Tri-Center, Neola 40, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 35
West Lyon, Inwood 49, Sibley-Ocheyedan 40
West Sioux 46, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 36
Woodbine 66, Westwood, Sloan 57
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
River Ridge, Wis. vs. MFL-Mar-Mac, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..