Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alburnett 65, East Buchanan, Winthrop 31
Beckman, Dyersville 52, Cascade,Western Dubuque 49
Denison-Schleswig 60, Ballard 43
Dubuque, Senior 65, Madison East, Wis. 34
Edgewood-Colesburg 47, Springville 45
Grand View Christian 59, Aplington-Parkersburg 50
Jesup 72, South Hardin 69
Monticello 65, Camanche 23
Roland-Story, Story City 83, West Marshall, State Center 33
Sioux City, East 51, LeMars 30
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
