Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alburnett 65, East Buchanan, Winthrop 31

Beckman, Dyersville 52, Cascade,Western Dubuque 49

Denison-Schleswig 60, Ballard 43

Dubuque, Senior 65, Madison East, Wis. 34

Edgewood-Colesburg 47, Springville 45

Grand View Christian 59, Aplington-Parkersburg 50

Jesup 72, South Hardin 69

Monticello 65, Camanche 23

Roland-Story, Story City 83, West Marshall, State Center 33

Sioux City, East 51, LeMars 30

