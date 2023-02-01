Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andale 76, Winfield 52

Andover 60, Goddard-Eisenhower 30

Andover Central 79, Valley Center 46

Arkansas City 54, Salina Central 48

Augusta 57, Wellington 51

Axtell 44, Doniphan West 21

Basehor-Linwood 37, Shawnee Heights 33

Beloit 66, Republic County 31

Buhler 66, Rose Hill 48

Burden Central 60, Argonia 43

Burlington 64, Anderson County 46

Central Heights 70, Uniontown 38

Central Plains 39, Otis-Bison 10

Cheney 69, Garden Plain 48

Cheylin 63, Golden Plains 22

Clifton-Clyde 46, Concordia 42

Colby 51, Norton 42

Cunningham 71, Fairfield 55

Deerfield 44, Walsh, Colo. 36

Derby 67, Maize 59

Ellinwood 65, Victoria 34

Ellis 50, Stockton 24

Garden City 66, Dodge City 37

Goessel 54, Centre 34

Haven 66, Hillsboro 37

Hays 51, Scott City 38

Heritage Christian 56, Tonganoxie 41

Hesston 53, Hoisington 37

Highland Park 76, KC Washington 42

Hill City 76, Ness City 50

Hooker, Okla. 55, Liberal 43

Hoxie 42, Smith Center 27

Hugoton 68, Holcomb 62

Hutchinson 63, Newton 37

Inman 54, Berean Academy 32

KC Piper 73, Topeka Seaman 60

Kapaun Mount Carmel 56, Wichita South 48

Kingman 49, Conway Springs 35

Kiowa County 60, Spearville 56

Larned 49, Nickerson 35

Lincoln 59, Chase 21

Logan/Palco 58, Western Plains-Healy 28

Macksville 69, La Crosse 37

Maize South 71, Salina South 48

Marysville 54, Riley County 34

Moundridge 62, Ell-Saline 48

Northern Valley 74, Triplains-Brewster 42

Norwich 55, Hutchinson Central Christian 27

Osage City 55, Silver Lake 36

Osborne 56, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 50

Pawnee Heights 66, Ashland 50

Pittsburg 57, Ottawa 44

Pittsburg Colgan 58, Baxter Springs 34

Pratt 59, Halstead 55

Rockhurst, Mo. 62, St. James Academy 47

Royal Valley 62, Holton 45

Russell 68, Plainville 56

Santa Fe Trail 61, Iola 21

Southeast Saline 66, Salina Sacred Heart 48

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 57, Thunder Ridge 50

St. Mary’s 64, Rossville 56

Stanton County 51, Elkhart 46

Sterling 58, Remington 39

Sylvan-Lucas 48, Rock Hills 28

Topeka West 73, Lansing 44

Troy 47, Centralia 43

Washburn Rural 65, Blue Valley 60

Wellsville 56, Prairie View 22

Weskan 43, Logan/Palco 33

Wetmore 50, Onaga 46, 2OT

Wichita Bishop Carroll 70, Wichita East 33

Wichita Collegiate 65, Mulvane 44

Wichita Home School 60, Central Christian 23

Wichita Northwest 77, Wichita North 56

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..