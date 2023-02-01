Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baker 81, Carter County 51

Bigfork 69, Plains 8

Butte 62, Butte Central 32

Custer-Hysham 51, Terry 48

Darby 44, Valley Christian 36

Huntley Project 78, Lodge Grass 62

Joliet 57, Broadview-Lavina 43

Missoula Big Sky 56, Helena 48

Missoula Loyola 64, Troy 14

Roy-Winifred 56, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 14

Savage 42, Fairview 33

Sunburst 45, Power-Dutton-Brady 44

Thompson Falls 75, Eureka 32

West Yellowstone 48, White Sulphur Springs 45

