Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baker 81, Carter County 51
Bigfork 69, Plains 8
Butte 62, Butte Central 32
Custer-Hysham 51, Terry 48
Darby 44, Valley Christian 36
Huntley Project 78, Lodge Grass 62
Joliet 57, Broadview-Lavina 43
Missoula Big Sky 56, Helena 48
Missoula Loyola 64, Troy 14
Roy-Winifred 56, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 14
Savage 42, Fairview 33
Sunburst 45, Power-Dutton-Brady 44
Thompson Falls 75, Eureka 32
West Yellowstone 48, White Sulphur Springs 45
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..