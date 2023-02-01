Tuesday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Alexandria 3, Little Falls 2
Austin 11, Worthington 1
Becker/Big Lake Co-op 6, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 5, OT
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 11, Waconia 0
Bloomington Kennedy 4, Bloomington Jefferson 2
Cambridge-Isanti 2, Tartan 1
Chanhassen 9, New Prague 1
Chaska 4, Eastview 3
Chisago Lakes 5, Dodge County 4
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton Co-op 5, Forest Lake 2
Cretin-Derham Hall 8, Blake 3
Delano 5, Hutchinson 1
Detroit Lakes 13, Breckenridge/Wahpeton Co-op, N.D. 1
Duluth Denfeld 6, Greenway 0
Duluth East 7, Centennial 4
East Ridge 4, Coon Rapids 1
Eden Prairie 6, Stillwater 4
Elk river/Zimmerman Co-op 4, St. Cloud Hockey Co-op 1
Faribault 3, St. Paul Academy 2
Fergus Falls 8, Willmar 0
Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 8, International Falls 2
Hill-Murray 7, South St. Paul 1
Holy Angels 7, Irondale 1
Holy Family Catholic 6, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 1
Kittson County Central 9, Lake of the Woods 5
Lakeville North 5, Hastings 2
Lakeville South 6, Blaine 0
Luverne 7, Redwood Valley 0
Marshall 8, Fairmont 2
Minneapolis 8, St. Paul Highland Park 1
Minnesota River 2, Waseca 1
Moorhead 5, East Grand Forks 3
Moose Lake Area Hockey Association 6, WSFLG, Wis. 0
Morris/Benson Area Co-op 6, Wadena-Deer Creek 5
New Ulm 5, Rochester Lourdes 3
North Shore Storm 7, Ashland, Wis. 5
Orono 3, St. Louis Park 2, OT
Owatonna 2, Rochester Mayo 2, OT
Proctor 5, Pine Area 2
Providence Academy 5, Breck 2
Red Lake Falls 7, Park Rapids 4
River Lakes 5, Mora/Milaca Co-op 2
Rochester John Marshall 3, Windom 2
Rosemount 2, Prior Lake 2, OT
Sartell-St. Stephen 7, Brainerd 3
Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, Northern 2
Shakopee 8, Eagan 3
Southwest Christian/Richfield 6, Mound Westonka 1
St. Michael-Albertville 7, Hopkins 2
Totino-Grace 3, St. Cloud Cathedral 2
White Bear Lake 6, Champlin Park 3
