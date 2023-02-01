Tuesday’s Scores

PREP HOCKEY=

Alexandria 3, Little Falls 2

Austin 11, Worthington 1

Becker/Big Lake Co-op 6, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 5, OT

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 11, Waconia 0

Bloomington Kennedy 4, Bloomington Jefferson 2

Cambridge-Isanti 2, Tartan 1

Chanhassen 9, New Prague 1

Chaska 4, Eastview 3

Chisago Lakes 5, Dodge County 4

Cloquet/Esko/Carlton Co-op 5, Forest Lake 2

Cretin-Derham Hall 8, Blake 3

Delano 5, Hutchinson 1

Detroit Lakes 13, Breckenridge/Wahpeton Co-op, N.D. 1

Duluth Denfeld 6, Greenway 0

Duluth East 7, Centennial 4

East Ridge 4, Coon Rapids 1

Eden Prairie 6, Stillwater 4

Elk river/Zimmerman Co-op 4, St. Cloud Hockey Co-op 1

Faribault 3, St. Paul Academy 2

Fergus Falls 8, Willmar 0

Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 8, International Falls 2

Hill-Murray 7, South St. Paul 1

Holy Angels 7, Irondale 1

Holy Family Catholic 6, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 1

Kittson County Central 9, Lake of the Woods 5

Lakeville North 5, Hastings 2

Lakeville South 6, Blaine 0

Luverne 7, Redwood Valley 0

Marshall 8, Fairmont 2

Minneapolis 8, St. Paul Highland Park 1

Minnesota River 2, Waseca 1

Moorhead 5, East Grand Forks 3

Moose Lake Area Hockey Association 6, WSFLG, Wis. 0

Morris/Benson Area Co-op 6, Wadena-Deer Creek 5

New Ulm 5, Rochester Lourdes 3

North Shore Storm 7, Ashland, Wis. 5

Orono 3, St. Louis Park 2, OT

Owatonna 2, Rochester Mayo 2, OT

Proctor 5, Pine Area 2

Providence Academy 5, Breck 2

Red Lake Falls 7, Park Rapids 4

River Lakes 5, Mora/Milaca Co-op 2

Rochester John Marshall 3, Windom 2

Rosemount 2, Prior Lake 2, OT

Sartell-St. Stephen 7, Brainerd 3

Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, Northern 2

Shakopee 8, Eagan 3

Southwest Christian/Richfield 6, Mound Westonka 1

St. Michael-Albertville 7, Hopkins 2

Totino-Grace 3, St. Cloud Cathedral 2

White Bear Lake 6, Champlin Park 3

___

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..