Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annandale 39, Dassel-Cokato 38
BOLD 94, Benson 67
Battle Lake 78, Hancock 56
Blake 84, Brooklyn Center 66
Blue Earth Area 79, St. Peter 59
Braham 90, Wrenshall 66
Browerville/Eagle Valley 67, Brandon-Evansville 54
Buffalo 60, Hopkins 57
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 84, New Ulm Cathedral 74
Central Minnesota Christian 87, MACCRAY 44
Chanhassen 88, New Prague 67
Cherry 85, Chisholm 53
Crosby-Ironton 65, Park Rapids 57
Detroit Lakes 78, Aitkin 65
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 84, Frazee 59
Duluth East 58, Superior, Wis. 26
East Central 59, Pine City 54
Eastview 76, Farmington 75
Edina 73, Eden Prairie 66
Ely 79, Greenway 45
Fillmore Central 82, Mabel-Canton 51
Goodhue 46, Pine Island 44
Higher 92, Parnassus Prep 81
Holy Family Catholic 88, Mound Westonka 51
La Crescent 58, Lewiston-Altura 47
La Crosse Central, Wis. 80, Caledonia 48
Lake City 61, Rochester Lourdes 40
Lakeville South 65, Eagan 45
Legacy Christian 82, West Lutheran 54
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 74, Kingsland 37
Mahnomen/Waubun 76, Lake Park-Audubon 60
Mahtomedi 84, Tartan 51
Martin County West 61, Luverne 56, OT
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 69, Springfield 43
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 51, Melrose 49
Mountain Iron-Buhl 103, International Falls 48
Murray County Central 78, Hills-Beaver Creek 38
New Ulm 89, Tri-City United 53
Northland 65, McGregor 34
Pelican Rapids 69, Wadena-Deer Creek 36
Pequot Lakes 57, Staples-Motley 41
Princeton 95, Big Lake 87
Red Lake 97, Clearbrook-Gonvick 87
Richfield 71, Fridley 69
Robbinsdale Cooper 69, DeLaSalle 48
Sauk Centre 66, Royalton 63
Shakopee 74, Apple Valley 49
South Ridge 65, Bigfork 40
Spring Grove 93, LeRoy-Ostrander 24
St. Anthony 89, Columbia Heights 74
St. Croix Prep 61, St. Croix Lutheran 58
Underwood 80, Rothsay 59
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 82, Medford 62
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..