Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 39, Dassel-Cokato 38

BOLD 94, Benson 67

Battle Lake 78, Hancock 56

Blake 84, Brooklyn Center 66

Blue Earth Area 79, St. Peter 59

Braham 90, Wrenshall 66

Browerville/Eagle Valley 67, Brandon-Evansville 54

Buffalo 60, Hopkins 57

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 84, New Ulm Cathedral 74

Central Minnesota Christian 87, MACCRAY 44

Chanhassen 88, New Prague 67

Cherry 85, Chisholm 53

Crosby-Ironton 65, Park Rapids 57

Detroit Lakes 78, Aitkin 65

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 84, Frazee 59

Duluth East 58, Superior, Wis. 26

East Central 59, Pine City 54

Eastview 76, Farmington 75

Edina 73, Eden Prairie 66

Ely 79, Greenway 45

Fillmore Central 82, Mabel-Canton 51

Goodhue 46, Pine Island 44

Higher 92, Parnassus Prep 81

Holy Family Catholic 88, Mound Westonka 51

La Crescent 58, Lewiston-Altura 47

La Crosse Central, Wis. 80, Caledonia 48

Lake City 61, Rochester Lourdes 40

Lakeville South 65, Eagan 45

Legacy Christian 82, West Lutheran 54

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 74, Kingsland 37

Mahnomen/Waubun 76, Lake Park-Audubon 60

Mahtomedi 84, Tartan 51

Martin County West 61, Luverne 56, OT

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 69, Springfield 43

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 51, Melrose 49

Mountain Iron-Buhl 103, International Falls 48

Murray County Central 78, Hills-Beaver Creek 38

New Ulm 89, Tri-City United 53

Northland 65, McGregor 34

Pelican Rapids 69, Wadena-Deer Creek 36

Pequot Lakes 57, Staples-Motley 41

Princeton 95, Big Lake 87

Red Lake 97, Clearbrook-Gonvick 87

Richfield 71, Fridley 69

Robbinsdale Cooper 69, DeLaSalle 48

Sauk Centre 66, Royalton 63

Shakopee 74, Apple Valley 49

South Ridge 65, Bigfork 40

Spring Grove 93, LeRoy-Ostrander 24

St. Anthony 89, Columbia Heights 74

St. Croix Prep 61, St. Croix Lutheran 58

Underwood 80, Rothsay 59

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 82, Medford 62

