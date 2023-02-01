Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GE 41, Martin County West 35

Ada-Borup 66, NCEUH 48

Albany 58, Eden Valley-Watkins 34

Annandale 67, Dassel-Cokato 43

Apple Valley 67, St. Paul Central 29

Becker 71, Monticello 49

Bethlehem Academy 58, Randolph 46

Breckenridge 63, Park Christian 44

Browerville/Eagle Valley 56, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 20

Caledonia 65, Wabasha-Kellogg 21

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 51, Red Rock Central 37

Concordia Academy 60, Breck 53

Cromwell 70, Two Harbors 51

Crookston 60, Roseau 54

Delano 57, Hutchinson 38

Dell Rapids St. Mary, S.D. 69, Hills-Beaver Creek 46

Duluth East 58, Superior, Wis. 26

Eden Prairie 68, Edina 39

Floodwood 62, Cook County 33

Glencoe-Silver Lake 79, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 27

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 76, Lake of the Woods 28

Grand Meadow 67, Mabel-Canton 31

Greenway 62, Wrenshall 31

Hastings 59, Northfield 37

Hayfield 69, Triton 49

Hinckley-Finlayson 50, McGregor 39

Holy Angels 69, Visitation 54

Holy Family Catholic 79, Mound Westonka 58

Kelliher/Northome 65, Fosston 57

Kimball 47, Maple Lake 39

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 83, Mankato Loyola 26

Lake Park-Audubon 47, Mahnomen/Waubun 44

Lakeville North 51, Rosemount 49

Lakeville South 58, Eagan 56

Mayer Lutheran 59, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 43

Milaca 56, Pierz 53

Minnehaha Academy 71, Cretin-Derham Hall 46

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 58, Melrose 29

Nashwauk-Keewatin 59, Hill City 44

New London-Spicer 73, Watertown-Mayer 48

New Richland-H-E-G 63, Maple River 59

North St. Paul 48, Simley 36

Park (Cottage Grove) 55, Mounds View 47

Pine City 82, East Central 21

Princeton 54, Big Lake 43

Prior Lake 77, Burnsville 64

Proctor 54, Cloquet 50

Providence Academy 73, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 52

Red Lake Falls 61, Red Lake County 55

Rochester Century 72, Albert Lea 26

Rochester Mayo 64, Rochester John Marshall 36

Sauk Centre 75, West Central 69

Sauk Rapids-Rice 80, Zimmerman 73

South Ridge 71, Bigfork 29

Southwest Minnesota Christian 72, Edgerton 47

St. Agnes 63, Washington Tech 31

St. Clair 63, Nicollet 57

St. Cloud 61, St. Cloud Cathedral 41

St. James Area 69, Windom 65

Stillwater 72, St. Paul Como Park 35

Wayzata 84, Champlin Park 52

Wichita Trinity, Kan. 55, Belle Plaine 33

Winona 67, La Crosse Logan, Wis. 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Brooklyn Center vs. Blake, ccd.

St. Paul Johnson vs. Minneapolis South, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..