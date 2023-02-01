Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GE 41, Martin County West 35
Ada-Borup 66, NCEUH 48
Albany 58, Eden Valley-Watkins 34
Annandale 67, Dassel-Cokato 43
Apple Valley 67, St. Paul Central 29
Becker 71, Monticello 49
Bethlehem Academy 58, Randolph 46
Breckenridge 63, Park Christian 44
Browerville/Eagle Valley 56, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 20
Caledonia 65, Wabasha-Kellogg 21
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 51, Red Rock Central 37
Concordia Academy 60, Breck 53
Cromwell 70, Two Harbors 51
Crookston 60, Roseau 54
Delano 57, Hutchinson 38
Dell Rapids St. Mary, S.D. 69, Hills-Beaver Creek 46
Duluth East 58, Superior, Wis. 26
Eden Prairie 68, Edina 39
Floodwood 62, Cook County 33
Glencoe-Silver Lake 79, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 27
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 76, Lake of the Woods 28
Grand Meadow 67, Mabel-Canton 31
Greenway 62, Wrenshall 31
Hastings 59, Northfield 37
Hayfield 69, Triton 49
Hinckley-Finlayson 50, McGregor 39
Holy Angels 69, Visitation 54
Holy Family Catholic 79, Mound Westonka 58
Kelliher/Northome 65, Fosston 57
Kimball 47, Maple Lake 39
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 83, Mankato Loyola 26
Lake Park-Audubon 47, Mahnomen/Waubun 44
Lakeville North 51, Rosemount 49
Lakeville South 58, Eagan 56
Mayer Lutheran 59, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 43
Milaca 56, Pierz 53
Minnehaha Academy 71, Cretin-Derham Hall 46
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 58, Melrose 29
Nashwauk-Keewatin 59, Hill City 44
New London-Spicer 73, Watertown-Mayer 48
New Richland-H-E-G 63, Maple River 59
North St. Paul 48, Simley 36
Park (Cottage Grove) 55, Mounds View 47
Pine City 82, East Central 21
Princeton 54, Big Lake 43
Prior Lake 77, Burnsville 64
Proctor 54, Cloquet 50
Providence Academy 73, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 52
Red Lake Falls 61, Red Lake County 55
Rochester Century 72, Albert Lea 26
Rochester Mayo 64, Rochester John Marshall 36
Sauk Centre 75, West Central 69
Sauk Rapids-Rice 80, Zimmerman 73
South Ridge 71, Bigfork 29
Southwest Minnesota Christian 72, Edgerton 47
St. Agnes 63, Washington Tech 31
St. Clair 63, Nicollet 57
St. Cloud 61, St. Cloud Cathedral 41
St. James Area 69, Windom 65
Stillwater 72, St. Paul Como Park 35
Wayzata 84, Champlin Park 52
Wichita Trinity, Kan. 55, Belle Plaine 33
Winona 67, La Crosse Logan, Wis. 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Brooklyn Center vs. Blake, ccd.
St. Paul Johnson vs. Minneapolis South, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..