Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GC 34, West Central Valley, Stuart 32
AGWSR, Ackley 47, South Hardin 40
Aplington-Parkersburg 57, Hudson 41
Ar-We-Va, Westside 53, West Harrison, Mondamin 45
Assumption, Davenport 51, Muscatine 35
BCLUW, Conrad 45, Meskwaki Settlement School 35
Ballard 64, Gilbert 44
Bellevue 51, Beckman, Dyersville 36
Bellevue East, Neb. 91, Glenwood 60
Benton Community 59, Vinton-Shellsburg 47
Bishop Garrigan 84, Forest City 47
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 88, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 14
Bondurant Farrar 51, Carroll 47
Burlington Notre Dame 74, New London 32
CAM, Anita 45, Coon Rapids-Bayard 30
Calamus-Wheatland 46, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 33
Cascade,Western Dubuque 63, Anamosa 21
Central Decatur, Leon 50, Wayne, Corydon 39
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 53, Sioux Center 46
Chariton 59, Davis County, Bloomfield 53
Clarksville 56, Janesville 32
Collins-Maxwell 53, Colo-NESCO 19
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 48, Sioux City, West 44
Dallas Center-Grimes 75, Norwalk 40
Davenport, North 70, Clinton 17
Decorah 71, Independence 23
Des Moines Christian 42, Van Meter 34
Des Moines, North 46, Fort Dodge 40
Des Moines, Roosevelt 64, Mason City 59
Diagonal 54, Lamoni 36
Dike-New Hartford 68, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 21
East Buchanan, Winthrop 88, Central City 57
East Mills 59, Griswold 15
Emmetsburg 50, Alta-Aurelia 31
English Valleys, North English 47, Keota 46
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 61, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 18
George-Little Rock 50, Sheldon 47
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 68, East Marshall, LeGrand 20
Gretna, Neb. 42, Lewis Central 36
Grinnell 64, Indianola 45
Holy Trinity 60, Central Lee, Donnellson 58
IKM-Manning 53, Missouri Valley 22
Iowa City Liberty High School 53, Wahlert, Dubuque 46
Iowa City West 62, Epworth, Western Dubuque 53
Iowa Falls-Alden 70, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 38
Iowa Valley, Marengo 68, Belle Plaine 26
Jesup 62, Union Community, LaPorte City 29
Keokuk 48, Highland, Mo. 47
Knoxville 47, Albia 30
Lake Mills 58, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 42
LeMars 61, Sioux City, North 27
Logan-Magnolia 48, Audubon 21
Mediapolis 60, Van Buren, Keosauqua 19
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 58, Tipton 34
Montezuma 59, North Mahaska, New Sharon 44
Monticello 39, Maquoketa 34
Nevada 65, Saydel 22
Newell-Fonda 74, Ruthven-Ayrshire 32
Nodaway Valley 50, Mount Ayr 44
North Butler, Greene 36, West Fork, Sheffield 24
North Polk, Alleman 53, Winterset 29
North Union 62, Eagle Grove 18
Northeast, Goose Lake 43, Camanche 27
Okoboji, Milford 65, Rock Valley 62
Osage 70, Rockford 18
Ottumwa 52, Marshalltown 18
PAC-LM 72, East Sac County 36
Pella 52, Oskaloosa 43
Pella Christian 52, Newton 46
Pleasant Valley 63, North Scott, Eldridge 31
Roland-Story, Story City 69, South Hamilton, Jewell 59
Saint Ansgar 59, Northwood-Kensett 40
Sibley-Ocheyedan 86, MOC-Floyd Valley 39
Sidney 71, Essex 42
Sigourney 67, Tri-County, Thornburg 21
Solon 58, West Delaware, Manchester 49
South Central Calhoun 64, Southeast Valley 25
St. Mary’s, Remsen 46, West Sioux 36
Stanton 53, Fremont Mills, Tabor 48
Tea Area, S.D. 71, Western Christian 55
Treynor 59, Riverside, Oakland 15
Trinity Christian High School 52, Akron-Westfield 42
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 41, Central Elkader 40
Underwood 49, Tri-Center, Neola 24
Valley, West Des Moines 55, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 34
WACO, Wayland 60, Lone Tree 45
Wapello 45, Hillcrest Academy 27
Waterloo, East 42, Des Moines, Lincoln 35
Waterloo, West 76, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 64
Waukon 55, North Fayette Valley 41
West Liberty 59, Wilton 38
West Lyon, Inwood 64, Boyden-Hull 44
Woodbine 63, Glidden-Ralston 37
Western Valley Conference Tournament=
Kingsley-Pierson 73, West Monona 62
OA-BCIG 59, Woodbury Central, Moville 38
Westwood, Sloan 72, MVAOCOU 53
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..