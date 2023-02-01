Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GC 34, West Central Valley, Stuart 32

AGWSR, Ackley 47, South Hardin 40

Aplington-Parkersburg 57, Hudson 41

Ar-We-Va, Westside 53, West Harrison, Mondamin 45

Assumption, Davenport 51, Muscatine 35

BCLUW, Conrad 45, Meskwaki Settlement School 35

Ballard 64, Gilbert 44

Bellevue 51, Beckman, Dyersville 36

Bellevue East, Neb. 91, Glenwood 60

Benton Community 59, Vinton-Shellsburg 47

Bishop Garrigan 84, Forest City 47

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 88, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 14

Bondurant Farrar 51, Carroll 47

Burlington Notre Dame 74, New London 32

CAM, Anita 45, Coon Rapids-Bayard 30

Calamus-Wheatland 46, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 33

Cascade,Western Dubuque 63, Anamosa 21

Central Decatur, Leon 50, Wayne, Corydon 39

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 53, Sioux Center 46

Chariton 59, Davis County, Bloomfield 53

Clarksville 56, Janesville 32

Collins-Maxwell 53, Colo-NESCO 19

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 48, Sioux City, West 44

Dallas Center-Grimes 75, Norwalk 40

Davenport, North 70, Clinton 17

Decorah 71, Independence 23

Des Moines Christian 42, Van Meter 34

Des Moines, North 46, Fort Dodge 40

Des Moines, Roosevelt 64, Mason City 59

Diagonal 54, Lamoni 36

Dike-New Hartford 68, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 21

East Buchanan, Winthrop 88, Central City 57

East Mills 59, Griswold 15

Emmetsburg 50, Alta-Aurelia 31

English Valleys, North English 47, Keota 46

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 61, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 18

George-Little Rock 50, Sheldon 47

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 68, East Marshall, LeGrand 20

Gretna, Neb. 42, Lewis Central 36

Grinnell 64, Indianola 45

Holy Trinity 60, Central Lee, Donnellson 58

IKM-Manning 53, Missouri Valley 22

Iowa City Liberty High School 53, Wahlert, Dubuque 46

Iowa City West 62, Epworth, Western Dubuque 53

Iowa Falls-Alden 70, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 38

Iowa Valley, Marengo 68, Belle Plaine 26

Jesup 62, Union Community, LaPorte City 29

Keokuk 48, Highland, Mo. 47

Knoxville 47, Albia 30

Lake Mills 58, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 42

LeMars 61, Sioux City, North 27

Logan-Magnolia 48, Audubon 21

Mediapolis 60, Van Buren, Keosauqua 19

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 58, Tipton 34

Montezuma 59, North Mahaska, New Sharon 44

Monticello 39, Maquoketa 34

Nevada 65, Saydel 22

Newell-Fonda 74, Ruthven-Ayrshire 32

Nodaway Valley 50, Mount Ayr 44

North Butler, Greene 36, West Fork, Sheffield 24

North Polk, Alleman 53, Winterset 29

North Union 62, Eagle Grove 18

Northeast, Goose Lake 43, Camanche 27

Okoboji, Milford 65, Rock Valley 62

Osage 70, Rockford 18

Ottumwa 52, Marshalltown 18

PAC-LM 72, East Sac County 36

Pella 52, Oskaloosa 43

Pella Christian 52, Newton 46

Pleasant Valley 63, North Scott, Eldridge 31

Roland-Story, Story City 69, South Hamilton, Jewell 59

Saint Ansgar 59, Northwood-Kensett 40

Sibley-Ocheyedan 86, MOC-Floyd Valley 39

Sidney 71, Essex 42

Sigourney 67, Tri-County, Thornburg 21

Solon 58, West Delaware, Manchester 49

South Central Calhoun 64, Southeast Valley 25

St. Mary’s, Remsen 46, West Sioux 36

Stanton 53, Fremont Mills, Tabor 48

Tea Area, S.D. 71, Western Christian 55

Treynor 59, Riverside, Oakland 15

Trinity Christian High School 52, Akron-Westfield 42

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 41, Central Elkader 40

Underwood 49, Tri-Center, Neola 24

Valley, West Des Moines 55, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 34

WACO, Wayland 60, Lone Tree 45

Wapello 45, Hillcrest Academy 27

Waterloo, East 42, Des Moines, Lincoln 35

Waterloo, West 76, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 64

Waukon 55, North Fayette Valley 41

West Liberty 59, Wilton 38

West Lyon, Inwood 64, Boyden-Hull 44

Woodbine 63, Glidden-Ralston 37

Western Valley Conference Tournament=

Kingsley-Pierson 73, West Monona 62

OA-BCIG 59, Woodbury Central, Moville 38

Westwood, Sloan 72, MVAOCOU 53

