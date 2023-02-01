Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almond-Bancroft 89, Tri-County 14
Amherst 71, Iola-Scandinavia 26
Aquinas 69, Arcadia 64
Ashwaubenon 82, Green Bay Preble 52
Barneveld 86, Juda 10
Benton 85, Argyle 63
Blair-Taylor 73, Independence 49
Bowler 85, White Lake 55
Brookfield Central 63, Menomonee Falls 44
Brown Deer 75, Cudahy 67
Cedar Grove-Belgium 75, Mishicot 65
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 62, St. Croix Falls 52
Chippewa Falls 63, Wausau West 56
Clear Lake 62, Shell Lake 56
Columbus Catholic 57, Owen-Withee 53
Duluth East, Minn. 58, Superior 26
Durand 69, Colfax 58
Edgewood 62, Portage 56
Evansville 63, McFarland 61
Fall Creek 65, Osseo-Fairchild 43
Fennimore 58, Iowa-Grant 37
Green Bay Southwest 52, Manitowoc Lincoln 51
Green Bay West 68, Stockbridge 57
Greendale 81, New Berlin Eisenhower 73
Heritage Christian 83, Messmer 55
Homestead 96, Slinger 34
Hurley 84, Bayfield 68
Janesville Craig 69, Elkhorn Area 55
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 62, Kewaskum 48
Ladysmith 88, Ashland 43
Lake Country Lutheran 90, Messmer 65
Lourdes Academy 63, Dodgeland 38
Luther 71, Black River Falls 37
Marathon 62, Stratford 51
Marquette University 78, Germantown 72
Marshfield 58, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 47
McDonell Central 52, Bloomer 48
Menominee Indian 82, Gresham Community 17
Monona Grove 67, Beaver Dam 41
Mosinee 67, D.C. Everest 60
Neillsville 59, Loyal 40
New Berlin West 72, West Allis Central 64
New Glarus 58, Dodgeville 57
Northland Pines 80, Wausau East 39
Northwestern 79, Spooner 31
Oak Creek 42, Kenosha Indian Trail 38
Oak Creek 51, Racine Park 43
Oostburg 75, University School of Milwaukee 63
Oregon 65, Baraboo 39
Pewaukee 90, Pius XI Catholic 44
Platteville 76, Seneca 32
Prentice 77, Abbotsford 37
Racine Park 67, Racine Case 65
Saint Thomas More 68, Catholic Central 40
Saint Thomas More 80, Dominican 73
Seymour 49, Menasha 37
Siren 56, Frederic 43
Southern Door 76, Two Rivers 39
St. Marys Springs 74, Kiel 60
Sun Prairie 78, Janesville Parker 75
The Prairie School 57, Catholic Central 55
Turner 79, Clinton 46
Watertown Maranatha Baptist 57, Rock County Christian 24
Waukesha North 91, Milwaukee Excellence Charter 67
Waunakee 65, Fort Atkinson 43
Wautoma 75, Adams-Friendship 61
West Salem 81, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 44
Westby 53, Viroqua 35
Westfield Area 55, Nekoosa 31
Whitefish Bay 71, Grafton 52
Whitehall 87, Gilmanton 60
Whitnall 58, Oak Creek 52
Whitnall 70, South Milwaukee 50
Winneconne 76, Ripon 59
Wisconsin Dells 89, Mauston 54
Wisconsin Lutheran 90, Shorewood 60
Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 55, Wolf River Lutheran 25
Xavier 91, West De Pere 64
___
