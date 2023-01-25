Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beloit 63, Salina Sacred Heart 52

Central Heights 56, Osawatomie 36

Ellsworth 47, Plainville 42

Emporia 41, Manhattan 39

Frontenac 64, Pittsburg Colgan 44

Galena 47, Columbus 40

Garden City 63, Goodland 55

Girard 43, Fort Scott 38

Hill City 63, Smith Center 33

Hoisington 61, Phillipsburg 46

Hoxie 43, Russell 38

Hutchinson 55, Derby 50

KC Piper 51, Leavenworth 38

La Crosse 59, St. John 34

Lakeside 59, Lincoln 41

Lawrence Free State 63, SM North 38

Lyndon 59, Heritage Christian 56

Madison/Hamilton 60, Waverly 43

McPherson 51, Andale 36

Olpe 96, Southern Coffey 7

Osage City 61, Ottawa 58

Osborne 69, Wilson 52

Pawnee Heights 56, Minneola 48

Rawlins County 62, Logan/Palco 47

Satanta 52, Spearville 51

Silver Lake 81, Santa Fe Trail 62

Smoky Valley 50, Hutchinson Trinity 43

Solomon 65, Flint Hills Christian 31

St. Mary’s Academy 70, Topeka 60

Thunder Ridge 64, Pike Valley 45

Topeka West 65, Basehor-Linwood 59

Victoria 46, Ellis 31

Weskan 68, Heartland Christian 34

Wichita Defenders Homeschool 61, Central Christian 44

Wichita Heights 67, Wichita Northwest 42

Hillsboro Tournament=

Third Place=

Clay Center 52, Hillsboro 40

