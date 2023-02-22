Tuesday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Class AA=
Section 2=
Quarterfinal=
Chanhassen 9, Bloomington Jefferson 0
Minnetonka 4, Chaska 0
Section 3=
Quarterfinal=
Cretin-Derham Hall 7, Apple Valley/Burnsville 0
Eastview 4, Park (Cottage Grove) 3, OT
Rosemount 7, Eagan 1
Section 5=
Play-in=
Spring Lake Park 5, Irondale 1
Section 6=
Quarterfinal=
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 7, Blake 1
Edina 12, Armstrong/Cooper 0
Holy Angels 5, St. Louis Park 4, OT
Wayzata 9, Hopkins 1
Section 7=
Quarterfinal=
Andover 11, Duluth Marshall 2
Coon Rapids 6, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 3
Duluth East 5, Blaine 0
Grand Rapids 4, Forest Lake 1
Section 8=
Quarterfinal=
Elk river/Zimmerman 3, Buffalo 1
Moorhead 8, Brainerd 2
Roseau 9, Bemidji 3
Sartell-St. Stephen 4, St. Michael-Albertville 2
Class A=
Section 1=
First Round=
Faribault 7, Austin 1
Rochester Lourdes 5, Waseca 4
Winona 5, Red Wing 0
Section 2=
First Round=
Waconia 3, Mound Westonka 0
Section 5=
Quarterfinal=
Cambridge-Isanti 6, Princeton 4
Little Falls 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2
Monticello 2, Pine Area 1
St. Cloud Cathedral 5, River Lakes 0
Section 6=
Quarterfinal=
Alexandria 14, Breckenridge/Wahpeton, N.D. 0
Section 7=
Quarterfinal=
Duluth Denfeld 7, Greenway 0
Hermantown 15, North Shore 1
Hibbing/Chisholm 2, Proctor 0
Rock Ridge 9, International Falls 0
Section 8=
First Round=
Bagley/Fosston Co-op 8, Lake of the Woods 5
Park Rapids 2, Crookston 1, OT
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Fergus Falls vs. Prairie Centre, ppd.
Wadena-Deer Creek vs. Morris/Benson Area, ppd.
___
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..