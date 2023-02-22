Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP HOCKEY=

Class AA=

Section 2=

Quarterfinal=

Chanhassen 9, Bloomington Jefferson 0

Minnetonka 4, Chaska 0

Section 3=

Quarterfinal=

Cretin-Derham Hall 7, Apple Valley/Burnsville 0

Eastview 4, Park (Cottage Grove) 3, OT

Rosemount 7, Eagan 1

Section 5=

Play-in=

Spring Lake Park 5, Irondale 1

Section 6=

Quarterfinal=

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 7, Blake 1

Edina 12, Armstrong/Cooper 0

Holy Angels 5, St. Louis Park 4, OT

Wayzata 9, Hopkins 1

Section 7=

Quarterfinal=

Andover 11, Duluth Marshall 2

Coon Rapids 6, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 3

Duluth East 5, Blaine 0

Grand Rapids 4, Forest Lake 1

Section 8=

Quarterfinal=

Elk river/Zimmerman 3, Buffalo 1

Moorhead 8, Brainerd 2

Roseau 9, Bemidji 3

Sartell-St. Stephen 4, St. Michael-Albertville 2

Class A=

Section 1=

First Round=

Faribault 7, Austin 1

Rochester Lourdes 5, Waseca 4

Winona 5, Red Wing 0

Section 2=

First Round=

Waconia 3, Mound Westonka 0

Section 5=

Quarterfinal=

Cambridge-Isanti 6, Princeton 4

Little Falls 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

Monticello 2, Pine Area 1

St. Cloud Cathedral 5, River Lakes 0

Section 6=

Quarterfinal=

Alexandria 14, Breckenridge/Wahpeton, N.D. 0

Section 7=

Quarterfinal=

Duluth Denfeld 7, Greenway 0

Hermantown 15, North Shore 1

Hibbing/Chisholm 2, Proctor 0

Rock Ridge 9, International Falls 0

Section 8=

First Round=

Bagley/Fosston Co-op 8, Lake of the Woods 5

Park Rapids 2, Crookston 1, OT

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Fergus Falls vs. Prairie Centre, ppd.

Wadena-Deer Creek vs. Morris/Benson Area, ppd.

___

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..