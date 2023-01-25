Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria 73, Detroit Lakes 51

Andover 79, Blaine 77

Annandale 68, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 37

Anoka 67, Centennial 47

Ashby 60, Underwood 55

Barnum 67, McGregor 44

Battle Lake 89, Frazee 52

Belle Plaine 71, LeSueur-Henderson 51

Bemidji 56, St. Cloud Tech 54

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 69, Chanhassen 68

Blue Earth Area 71, Jackson County Central 60

Border West 59, West Central 57

Brandon-Evansville 68, Parkers Prairie 64

Browerville/Eagle Valley 67, Staples-Motley 58

Buffalo 67, St. Michael-Albertville 46

Burnsville 53, Rosemount 44

Caledonia 77, Lewiston-Altura 70

Cambridge-Isanti 63, Monticello 57

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 81, Springfield 77

Chaska 83, Bloomington Jefferson 80

Chatfield 72, Rushford-Peterson 67

Cherry 84, North Woods 65

Chisago Lakes 79, North Branch 77

Chisholm 63, Littlefork-Big Falls 45

Clearbrook-Gonvick 82, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 67

Columbia Heights 94, Richfield 67

Crosby-Ironton 69, Pierz 59

Dassel-Cokato 48, Rockford 47

Dawson-Boyd 86, Ortonville 26

DeLaSalle 72, Fridley 53

Delano 68, Mound Westonka 58

Duluth East 82, Brainerd 77

Eagan 67, Prior Lake 59

East Central 93, Rush City 57

Eastview 70, Lakeville South 68

Eden Valley-Watkins 41, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 39

Ely 92, Wrenshall 34

Esko 87, Aitkin 42

Fosston 62, Lake Park-Audubon 39

Glencoe-Silver Lake 77, New London-Spicer 69

Goodhue 67, Rochester Lourdes 49

Hastings 91, Hill-Murray 67

Hawley 85, Breckenridge 52

Hayfield 76, Blooming Prairie 53

Heritage Christian Academy 83, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 46

Hermantown 94, Duluth Denfeld 55

Hillcrest Lutheran 62, Hancock 53

Hinckley-Finlayson 83, Ogilvie 34

Holdingford 72, Maple Lake 43

Holy Family Catholic 70, Jordan 40

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 71, New Richland-H-E-G 58

Kenyon-Wanamingo 92, Bethlehem Academy 78

Kittson County Central 53, Red Lake County 49

Lake City 88, Kasson-Mantorville 47

Lakeville North 82, Apple Valley 47

Legacy Christian 91, United Christian 66

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 56, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 50

Mahtomedi 76, Simley 32

Mankato Loyola 84, Alden-Conger 47

Maple Grove 57, Champlin Park 38

Maple River 79, Medford 38

Maranatha Christian 72, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 62

Martin County West 65, Madelia 30

Melrose 58, St. Cloud Cathedral 51

Mille Lacs Co-op 64, Floodwood 56

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 71, New Ulm Cathedral 53

Minnetonka 74, Edina 65

Montevideo 72, Yellow Medicine East 35

Moorhead 54, Fergus Falls 40

Moose Lake/Willow River 47, Grand Rapids 43

Mountain Iron-Buhl 103, Northeast Range 19

Nevis 91, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 42

New Prague 69, St. Louis Park 52

New York Mills 66, Sebeka 46

Northfield 75, Rochester John Marshall 68

Northland 74, Cromwell 34

Norwood-Young America 53, Tri-City United 50

Orono 78, Waconia 63

Osseo 85, Coon Rapids 44

Owatonna 79, Red Wing 43

PACT Charter 61, Community of Peace 48

Park Center 85, Elk River 37

Paynesville 65, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 49

Pine City 84, Braham 58

Pine Island 61, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 53

Princeton 81, Becker 57

Providence Academy 80, St. Cloud Apollo 74

Randolph 62, Triton 54

Red Rock Central 62, Renville County West 48

Redwood Valley 96, St. James Area 91

Robbinsdale Armstrong 93, Rogers 83

Robbinsdale Cooper 104, Brooklyn Center 70

Rochester Mayo 97, Albert Lea 63

Rock Ridge 93, International Falls 29

Royalton 67, Kimball 55

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 82, MACCRAY 53

Sacred Heart 78, Stephen-Argyle 65

Sauk Centre 80, Benson 40

Schaeffer Academy 69, LeRoy-Ostrander 46

Shakopee 71, Farmington 65

Sibley East 44, Mayer Lutheran 36

Sleepy Eye 68, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 60

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 83, Wabasso 57

South Ridge 68, Carlton 50

South St. Paul 67, North St. Paul 55

Southland 55, Houston 35

Spectrum 71, West Lutheran 62

Spring Grove 66, La Crescent 63

St. Anthony 69, Bloomington Kennedy 60

St. Francis 75, Big Lake 69

St. Paul Central 73, St. Paul Highland Park 70

St. Paul Humboldt 76, Washington Tech 56

St. Paul Johnson 66, St. Paul Como Park 24

St. Peter 79, Waseca 65

St. Thomas Academy 68, Holy Angels 45

Stewartville 77, Byron 36

Tartan 70, Two Rivers 65

Thief River Falls 83, East Grand Forks 61

Totino-Grace 85, Spring Lake Park 64

Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 63, Nicollet 45

United South Central 73, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 39

Wadena-Deer Creek 66, Verndale 34

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 87, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 70

Watertown-Mayer 59, Litchfield 43

Wayzata 112, Eden Prairie 71

Win-E-Mac 73, Park Christian 57

Windom 92, Marshall 87

Winona 66, Faribault 35

