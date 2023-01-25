Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams-Friendship 58, Nekoosa 16
Albany 86, Argyle 20
Amery 40, Baldwin-Woodville 32
Amherst 52, Weyauwega-Fremont 39
Appleton West 67, Oshkosh North 63
Aquinas 63, Platteville 53
Ashwaubenon 49, Manitowoc Lincoln 47
Augusta 51, Alma/Pepin 42
Baraboo 37, Edgewood 34
Barneveld 66, Pecatonica 39
Barron 39, Hayward 38
Bay Port 53, De Pere 41
Beaver Dam 58, Fort Atkinson 12
Belleville 50, Dodgeville 43
Blair-Taylor 60, Independence 23
Bonduel 75, Menominee Indian 46
Bowler 44, Marion 27
Brookfield Academy 71, Lake Country Lutheran 69
Brookfield Central 72, West Allis Nathan Hale 34
Brookfield East 70, Germantown 56
Brown Deer 75, Whitnall 70
Cameron 45, Cumberland 31
Cedarburg 69, West Bend West 38
Clear Lake 47, Northwood 30
Cochrane-Fountain City 79, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 43
Cristo Rey Jesuit 41, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 27
Cuba City 88, Southwestern 36
D.C. Everest 61, Wausau East 52
Dominican 72, Shoreland Lutheran 22
Durand 48, Colfax 43, OT
Elk Mound 66, Mondovi 34
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 54, Sheboygan Christian 40
Ellsworth 51, Altoona 40
Evansville 48, Turner 37
Fennimore 52, Iowa-Grant 38
Florence 67, Goodman/Pembine 35
Florence 74, Goodman 51
Franklin 68, Racine Case 47
Frederic 43, Luck 39
Freedom 69, Denmark 32
Gilman 69, Colby 59
Grafton 60, Port Washington 29
Grantsburg 61, Webster 35
Green Bay Southwest 52, Sheboygan South 42
Hartford Union 73, Whitefish Bay 61
Holmen 51, Onalaska 48
Homestead 80, Nicolet 24
Hortonville 52, Appleton North 33
Howards Grove 55, Kohler 45
Hustisford 44, Dodgeland 41
Iola-Scandinavia 61, Manawa 31
Ithaca 42, Weston 27
Jefferson 49, Big Foot 30
Kenosha Bradford 49, Oak Creek 30
Kenosha Tremper 83, Racine Horlick 33
Kettle Moraine 55, Milwaukee DSHA 28
Kewaskum 55, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 50
Kickapoo 54, Seneca 33
Kiel 46, Manitowoc Lutheran 38
Kiel 58, Lomira 47
Kimberly 59, Appleton East 58
La Crosse Logan 59, Sparta 45
Ladysmith 44, Ashland 33
Lakeside Lutheran 53, Waterloo 39
Lancaster 53, River Ridge 40
Laona-Wabeno 62, Elcho 26
Lincoln 59, Eleva-Strum 14
Madison La Follette 65, Madison East 63
Madison Memorial 75, Beloit Memorial 48
Manitowoc Lutheran 71, Ozaukee 67
Marinette 57, Waupaca 44
Markesan 55, Montello 28
Marshfield 58, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 40
Martin Luther 47, Saint Thomas More 40
McDonell Central 52, Fall Creek 40
McFarland 62, Edgerton 52
Melrose-Mindoro 57, Black River Falls 36
Menomonee Falls 68, Hamilton 49
Milw. Washington 54, Watertown Maranatha Baptist 15
Milwaukee School of Languages 68, Milwaukee Lutheran 61
Mineral Point 55, Darlington 31
Mishicot 62, Random Lake 47
Monona Grove 56, DeForest 42
Monticello 51, Black Hawk 30
NE Wis. Christian Home School 41, Tigerton 14
Neenah 71, Kaukauna 52
Neillsville 73, Greenwood 8
New Auburn 57, Birchwood 21
New Berlin West 60, Greendale 42
New London 48, Winneconne 46
Northwestern 75, Spooner 30
Notre Dame 77, Pulaski 23
Oakfield 59, Wayland Academy 27
Oconomowoc 47, Mukwonago 26
Oostburg 67, Hilbert 15
Osceola 40, Saint Croix Central 28
Oshkosh West 47, Fond du Lac 43
Pacelli 54, Port Edwards 16
Pardeeville 57, Fall River 31
Parkview 45, Williams Bay 37
Pewaukee 66, New Berlin Eisenhower 37
Phillips 81, Abbotsford 53
Pius XI Catholic 54, Greenfield 40
Platteville 68, Richland Center 35
Plymouth 54, Roncalli 38
Poynette 64, Marshall 62
Prairie Farm 69, Flambeau 27
Prescott 69, Somerset 54
Randolph 73, Cambria-Friesland 25
Reedsburg Area 55, Oregon 51, OT
Rice Lake 45, Medford Area 24
Richland Center 56, Viroqua 10
Rio 46, Princeton/Green Lake 35
River Falls 47, La Crosse Central 42
Rosholt 48, Pittsville 47
Sauk Prairie 59, Monroe 35
Sheboygan North 57, Green Bay Preble 55
Shorewood 74, South Milwaukee 36
Slinger 56, West Bend East 52
Solon Springs 73, Mercer 38
Spring Valley 32, Boyceville 31
St. Mary Catholic 61, Cedar Grove-Belgium 60
St. Marys Springs 60, New Holstein 51
Stanley-Boyd 52, Thorp 43
Sun Prairie 66, Janesville Parker 44
Superior 66, Cloquet, Minn. 32
The Prairie School 63, Racine St. Catherine’s 34
Tri-County 43, Stockbridge 20
Turtle Lake 58, Shell Lake 41
Unity 39, Siren 37
University School of Milwaukee 83, Heritage Christian 56
Verona Area 86, Sun Prairie West 63
Watertown 40, Stoughton 25
Waukesha West 84, Catholic Memorial 40
Waunakee 73, Milton 50
Wausau West 51, Merrill 38
Wauwatosa East 59, Wauwatosa West 37
Wauzeka-Steuben 68, De Soto 21
West De Pere 68, Kewaunee 32
Westby 61, Arcadia 33
Westfield Area 74, Mauston 18
Whitewater 45, East Troy 43
Winter 87, Lake Holcombe 65
Wisconsin Dells 48, Wautoma 39
Wisconsin Lutheran 89, West Allis Central 56
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 49, Shiocton 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Deerfield vs. Madison Country Day, ccd.
Green Bay West vs. Oneida Nation, ccd.
Milwaukee Lutheran vs. Cudahy, ccd.
Muskego vs. Waukesha South, ccd.
Saint Joan Antida vs. Eastbrook Academy, ccd.
White Lake vs. Wisconsin Valley Lutheran, ccd.
Whitehall vs. Gilmanton, ccd.
___
